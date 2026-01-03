Pizza index of war: Late-night traffic near Pentagon surges again as US strikes Venezuela

A late-night pizzeria near the Pentagon has once again found itself at the centre of online speculation during a major US military action, reviving a familiar pattern that social media users now watch closely during moments of global tension.

Pentagon Pizza Report posted on Saturday, "Pizzato Pizza, a late night pizzeria nearby the Pentagon, has suddenly surged in traffic. As of 2:04 am ET."

US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities on Saturday as airplanes, loud noises and at least one column of smoke were heard and seen in Caracas, the Latin American country’s capital.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused Washington of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states.

Smoke could be seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas. Another military installation in the capital was without power.

Around the same time, online trackers monitoring footfall at eateries near US defence hubs flagged unusual activity.

Pentagon Pizza Report in another post said, "Pizzato Pizza, after surging in traffic for about 1.5 hrs, has now emptied out, reporting essentially 0 traffic. As of 3:44am ET."

Shortly after, Trump announced that Maduro has been captured and flown out from the country, after confirming that the US forces conducted what he called “a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader.”

As news spread, social media users connected the dots between military movements and pizza orders.

One X user posted: "Means Maduro is cooked." Another wrote, "Eating pizza while bombing a country is insane."

The focus on pizza joints near the Pentagon is not new. Over the years, internet users have tracked spikes in activity at nearby eateries as informal indicators of late-night work inside US defence buildings.

Accounts dedicated to monitoring Google Maps data around these locations have gained a following, particularly during periods of international crisis.

This is not the first time. In June, while the US bombed Iran's nuclear establishments, a pizza joint near the Pentagon was in high demand.

The Pentagon Pizza Report then posted: “High activity is being reported at the closest Papa Johns to the Pentagon.”

Roughly an hour later, Donald Trump confirmed via Truth Social what many online were already expecting: the United States had carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

For some, the sudden rush for pizza during tense geopolitical moments has become a recurring signal that something major is unfolding behind closed doors.

While there is no official confirmation linking food orders to military operations, the timing has been enough to keep observers watching.