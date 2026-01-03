‘Act of armed aggression’: Russia, EU and others call for de-escalation after US airstrikes on Venezuela

Russia, Iran, the European Union and several countries across the world on Saturday urged restraint, de-escalation and respect for international law after the United States launched military strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro during an overnight operation.

1 12 Smoke rises from explosions in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia said it was deeply concerned and condemned what it called an “act of armed aggression” by the United States against Venezuela.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said, “This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable.”

2 12 F-35 aircraft taxi at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base, after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 3, 2026. (Reuters)

The ministry rejected Washington’s justification for the action, and said, “The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological animosity has prevailed over business pragmatism and the willingness to build relationships based on trust and predictability.”

It urged restraint, adding that “in the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue.”

Moscow stressed that “Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it declared itself to be in 2014,” and said Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny “without any destructive, let alone military, interference from outside.”

3 12 F-22, C-130 and F-35 aircraft are seen at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 3, 2026. (Reuters)

Russia said it supported calls by Venezuelan authorities and Latin American leaders for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council.

"I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved ... and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement to British broadcasters.

4 12 Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026. (Reuters)

Cuba denounced what it described as a "criminal" US attack on Venezuela and urgently called for a reaction from the international community, the Cuban presidency said on Saturday.

5 12 Personnel work on U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, parked on the tarmac at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 3, 2026. (Reuters)

The presidency accused the United States of "state terrorism" against the Venezuelan people and said what it described as a "zone of peace" was being "brutally assaulted."

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday condemned the U.S. military attack on neighbor Venezuela.

6 12 Vehicles drive by the border between Venezuela and Colombia, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Cucuta, Colombia, January 3, 2026. (Reuters)

"These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community," Lula said in a post on X.

Lula had previously said that an armed intervention in Venezuela would be a "humanitarian catastrophe", and has offered Brazil to mediate disputes between the countries.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also reacted strongly, framing the developments as resistance to external pressure.

7 12 People talk outside their house, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela January 3, 2026. (Reuters)

“What matters is that when a person realizes the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. We will not yield to the enemy,” he said.

“Relying on Almighty God, trusting in God, and with confidence in the support of the people, God willing and by divine grace, we will bring the enemy to its knees,” Khamenei added.

8 12 Donald Trump (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said the United States had struck Venezuela and captured President Maduro, who he said had been taken out of the country.

The operation followed months of stepped-up pressure by Washington and was announced after what US officials described as a large-scale strike carried out overnight.

In Caracas, multiple explosions were reported and low-flying aircraft were seen over the capital.

The Venezuelan government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations, called the action an “imperialist attack,” and urged citizens to take to the streets.

The European Union stands by the people of Venezuela and supports a peaceful and democratic transition in the country, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

"Following very closely the situation in Venezuela. We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter," von der Leyen said in a post on X.

9 12 European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas (Reuters)

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the EU ambassador in Caracas, and that the bloc was closely monitoring the situation.

“Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint,” she said in a post on X.

Italy said it was closely monitoring developments, with a particular focus on the safety of its citizens.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was gathering information about Italians living in Venezuela and was in constant contact with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Tajani said Rome’s diplomatic representation in Caracas was monitoring the situation with particular attention to the Italian community, and that the foreign ministry’s crisis unit was operational.

Italy’s ambassador said around 160,000 Italians live in Venezuela, most with dual citizenship, while others are there for work and tourism.

10 12 A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jet lands at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 3, 2026. (Reuters)

Germany’s foreign ministry said it was watching the situation with great concern and that a crisis team would meet later on Saturday.

A written communication said the ministry was in close contact with its embassy in Caracas.

Spain called for de-escalation, moderation and respect for international law, and offered to help mediate. “In this regard, Spain is willing to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis,” the Spanish foreign ministry said.

Belgium said it was coordinating closely with European partners. Deputy Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister Maxime Prevot said Belgium’s embassy in Bogota, which covers Venezuela, and services in Brussels were fully mobilized and closely monitoring developments.

In the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the United States had commenced military operations in Venezuela early on Saturday, but stressed that her country was not involved.

“Trinidad and Tobago is NOT a participant in any of these ongoing military operations,” she said, adding that the country continued to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela.

11 12 A scorched area is seen at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Indonesia also called for restraint. Foreign ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said Jakarta was monitoring developments to ensure the safety of Indonesian citizens and urged all parties to prioritize peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue, while emphasizing respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric in a post on X wrote, "As the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions of the United States in Venezuela and call for a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country."

12 12 U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets fly over before landing at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 3, 2026. (Reuters)

"Chile reaffirms its commitment to the basic principles of international law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of States," he added.

"The President of Belarus CATEGORICALLY CONDEMNS the act of American aggression against Venezuela. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the consequences just recently in an interview with American journalists.

In particular, he said that "it will be a second Vietnam. And the Americans don't need it," Belta news agency cited Natalia Eismont, spokesperson for Lukashenko, as saying.

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Saturday that international law must be respected.

"Dramatic development in Venezuela, which we are following closely. We need to get back on track toward de-escalation and dialogue," Rasmussen wrote on social media platform X.