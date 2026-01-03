MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 emerges most-watched series on Netflix in India this week

The four previous instalments of the fantasy thriller series, created by the Duffer Brothers, are also among the Top 10 shows on Netflix globally

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.01.26, 05:08 PM
Stranger Things Season 5

Poster of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 File Photo

The fifth and final season of sci-fi thriller series Stranger Things has surpassed The Great Indian Kapil Show to become the most-watched show on Netflix in India this week, according to Netflix’s website Tudum.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things also emerged as the most-watched show globally on the streaming platform between 22-28 December, garnering a total of 3.45 crore views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily in Paris occupied the second spot on the global list with 1.33 crore views.

Meanwhile, the first season of Stranger Things secured the fifth spot on the global list with 48 lakh views. The remaining three seasons also reached the Top 10 on the global charts: Season 4 at the sixth spot (41 lakh views), Season 3 at the eighth position (36 lakh) and Season 2 at the ninth position (36 lakh).

Tudum

The Stranger Things finale episode dropped in India on 1 January. At that time, the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy chat show was the most watched show on Netflix in India.

Tudum

With the eighth episode of the fifth season, Stranger Things concluded its nearly decade-long journey with the Hawkins gang — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — facing off against their archenemy Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one final time.

Despite its sprawling ensemble and the nearly decade-long run since the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series premiered in 2016, the finale offered a largely satisfying denouement for its characters.

The show also stars Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton in key roles.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Stranger Things Season 5 Netflix Tudum Top 10
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolás Maduro, wife captured after US airstrikes on Venezuela, Donald Trump announces

Operation to nab Venezuela’s President and First Lady conducted along with US law enforcement, US President says in social media post
Mustafizur Rahman
Quote left Quote right

BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT