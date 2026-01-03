‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 emerges most-watched series on Netflix in India this week

The fifth and final season of sci-fi thriller series Stranger Things has surpassed The Great Indian Kapil Show to become the most-watched show on Netflix in India this week, according to Netflix’s website Tudum.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things also emerged as the most-watched show globally on the streaming platform between 22-28 December, garnering a total of 3.45 crore views.

Emily in Paris occupied the second spot on the global list with 1.33 crore views.

Meanwhile, the first season of Stranger Things secured the fifth spot on the global list with 48 lakh views. The remaining three seasons also reached the Top 10 on the global charts: Season 4 at the sixth spot (41 lakh views), Season 3 at the eighth position (36 lakh) and Season 2 at the ninth position (36 lakh).

The Stranger Things finale episode dropped in India on 1 January. At that time, the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy chat show was the most watched show on Netflix in India.

With the eighth episode of the fifth season, Stranger Things concluded its nearly decade-long journey with the Hawkins gang — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — facing off against their archenemy Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one final time.

Despite its sprawling ensemble and the nearly decade-long run since the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series premiered in 2016, the finale offered a largely satisfying denouement for its characters.

The show also stars Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton in key roles.