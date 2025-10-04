Selectors to dwell on ODI captaincy as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli set for Australia return

The national selectors are likely to discuss the ODI captaincy issue with Rohit Sharma when they pick the squad for the three-match series in Australia on Saturday, sources told The Telegraph.

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy in February-March, are set to be included in the 15-member squad. The selectors will also choose the side for the five T20Is that follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit recently cleared the fitness test at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, while Kohli is learnt to have gone through the process in London under BCCI’s supervision.

The captaincy issue has long dominated the discussions since both the stalwarts quit Tests in May. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is expected to put forward their blueprint for the 2027 World Cup at the meeting and if Rohit and Kohli do fit into their scheme of things will be clear by the end of the three ODIs in Australia.

The team management and the selectors are of the view that the planning for the showpiece ODI meet should begin immediately after the T20 World Cup early next year and their tactical plan has to be in place beforehand.

Not many changes will take place from the Champio­ns Trophy-winning side with Shreyas Iyer set to retain his place in the middle order. However, both Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma will dominate the deliberations following their exploits in the just-concluded Asia Cup.

Mohammed Shami’s place remains doubtful with Mohammed Siraj set to make a comeback. Rishabh Pant will be unavailable because of fitness issues and his absence could open the gate for a batter. Hardik Pandya is also uncertain for the ODIs following his injury in the Asia Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah’s worklo­ad will be discussed ahead of the home Test series against South Africa. Vice-captain Sh­ubman Gill is uncertain for the ODIs as he too could be rested.

The last T20I match of the series is on November 9 and the first Test against South Africa begins at Eden Gardens on November 14.