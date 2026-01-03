India ODI squad: Mohammed Siraj returns; Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand series

Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj made a return to the ODI side on Saturday as the selectors named a 15-member squad for the three-match home series against New Zealand, while batter Shreyas Iyer was included subject to fitness clearance.

Siraj, who was overlooked for the home series against South Africa, is back in the ODI setup. His regular new ball partner Jasprit Bumrah has been rested, with the focus firmly on the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning next month.

Iyer, who was hospitalised during the ODI series in Australia in November after suffering a spleen laceration, will need to prove his match fitness in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game on 6 January to receive clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

"Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE," the board said in a statement.

He has been named vice-captain for the series.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been included after failing to get clearance from the Centre of Excellence to bowl 10 overs in a match.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, the selectors decided against risking him.

"Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," the BCCI said in a statement.

The three-match series will begin in Vadodara on 11 January, followed by matches in Rajkot on 14 January and Indore on 18 January.

Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on selection despite scoring a century during the South Africa series. With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer sidelined due to injuries during that tour, Gaikwad had impressed with a 105 off 83 balls while batting at number four in Raipur.

After being dropped from the T20 World Cup squad, Gill will resume leadership duties in the ODI format, taking back the captaincy from KL Rahul, who led the side in his absence.

Despite speculation, Rishabh Pant has retained his place as the second wicketkeeper in the squad. Tilak Varma and Dhruv Jurel, who featured in the previous series, have been left out as several senior players return from injury layoffs.

The pace attack will be led by Siraj, with Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy providing additional options.

India’s senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, now limited to one format, are expected to draw large crowds across the three venues.

India ODI squad for NZ series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC; subject to fitness clearance), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.