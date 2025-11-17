Ranji Trophy: Bengal pacers strike consistently to put Assam under pressure on opening day

Pacers put on a good show as Bengal reduced Assam to 194/8 at stumps on Day I of their Ranji Trophy Group C clash at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani.

Assam were progressing steadily at one stage with Swarupam Purkayastha hitting a patient half-century and skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar (48 batting) playign a solid innings. Purakayastha and Ghadigaonkar stitched a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket after Bengal had Assam wobbling at 65/3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when it appeared that the pitch had eased out, Mohammed Shami (2/62), taking into his stride a somewhat indifferent start, broke the partnership with the wicket of Purakayastha. That was the wicket Shami needed to regain a bit of tempo, but more importantly for Bengal, the breakthrough he gave earned them three quick wickets.

Assam then slipped to 159/7 as Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picked up Sibsankar Roy and Rituraj Biswas before Shami bagged his second, having Akash Sengupta caught behind. Ishan Porel then claimed his first of the game with the wicket of Abdul Ajij Kuraishi.

At the end of the day’s play, skipper Ghadigaonkar has Mukhtar Hussain (batting on eight) at the other end. Together, they put on 17 so far for the ninth wicket.

Bengal, though, feel they have already conceded 20-30 runs more to the visitors. “We have already given away 20-30 runs more to them.

“Nonetheless, all our bowlers have done well on this pitch and with some luck, our bowlers would have had their way and we could then bowl them out today (Sunday) itself.

“We have to try and make sure that we get the remaining two wickets as early as possible tomorrow (Monday) as that’s our first priority now,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said.

Brief scores: Assam 194/8 (Swarupam Purakayastha 65; Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 3/20) vs Bengal. At Stumps, Day I.