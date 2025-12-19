Pandya’s 16-ball fifty, Varun’s 4-wicket haul seal India’s series triumph over South Africa

India signed off the year in emphatic fashion as a rampant batting display, led by smashing fifties from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, followed by Varun Chakravarthy’s four-wicket haul, powered the hosts to a 30-run victory over South Africa in the fifth and final T20I on Friday, sealing the series 3-1.

Pandya went hammer and tongs to register a 16-ball half-century, the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is, while Tilak struck a fluent 73 to propel India to a daunting 231 for 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, South Africa stayed in the hunt as long as Quinton de Kock was at the crease, but a dramatic collapse saw them lose seven wickets for 81 runs to finish at 201 for 8.

With India holding Jasprit Bumrah back for the later stages, De Kock targeted Arshdeep Singh in the powerplay, smashing six fours and a six across two overs from the left-arm pacer to set the tone.

The chase, however, was largely a one-man effort early on as Reeza Hendricks endured another disappointing outing.

Hendricks made 13 before falling to a brilliant one-handed catch by Shivam Dube at midwicket, giving Chakravarthy his first wicket.

De Kock continued to dominate, adding 51 off 23 balls for the second wicket with Dewald Brevis, and by the halfway mark South Africa were well placed to gun down the target.

With runs flowing freely, Bumrah turned the game in India’s favour in the 11th over by foxing De Kock, who chipped a return catch to the bowler. Pandya then bounced out Brevis in the following over.

The decisive blow came from Chakravarthy, who struck twice in as many deliveries in the 13th over.

He trapped Aiden Markram leg-before as the batter attempted a paddle sweep, and then produced a delivery that sneaked through Donovan Ferreira’s defence to dislodge the off stump.

David Miller’s mishit off Arshdeep Singh in the 15th over effectively shut the doors on South Africa, who had slipped from 120 for 1 in the 11th over.

Chakravarthy finished with figures of 4 for 53, while Bumrah returned an economical 2 for 17. Arshdeep conceded 47 runs but claimed Miller’s wicket at a crucial stage.

Earlier, Pandya struck the second fastest T20I fifty by an Indian, scoring 63 off 25 balls, while Tilak’s assured knock of 73 off 42 deliveries helped India set what proved to be an imposing target.

Pandya’s seventh T20I half-century came off just 16 balls, second only to Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball fifty against England at Kingsmead in 2007.

Pandya and Tilak added 105 runs off just 44 balls for the fourth wicket at a time when India’s momentum had briefly slowed, eventually guiding the hosts to 231 for 5.

Pandya’s innings featured five sixes and five fours, with his brute force sending the ball deep into the stands of the world’s largest stadium.

He walked out to chants of his name at his former IPL home ground as India captain Suryakumar Yadav endured another lean outing, managing only five.

At the other end, Tilak once again underlined his growing stature with his second half-century of the series, mixing aggression with deft strike rotation and showcasing his range with 10 fours and a six.

India’s innings had been given early impetus by Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who added 63 runs for the opening wicket.

Samson, making the most of a rare opportunity to open with vice-captain Shubman Gill sidelined through injury, dazzled early and made 37.

He began with a six over wide long on against Marco Jansen and followed it up with two authoritative hits down the ground off Ottneil Baartman.

Samson also enjoyed a slice of luck when a powerful straight drive off Donovan Ferreira burst through the bowler’s hands and struck umpire Rohan Pandit near the knee roll.

However, as has often been the case, Samson’s promising innings ended abruptly when George Linde delivered a ball that pitched on leg stump, gripped and beat his bat to crash into middle stump.

Abhishek contributed 34 as the pair provided another glimpse of a potentially successful opening combination tailored for the format.

Later in the innings, Pandya’s power-hitting even left its mark beyond the boundary, with one of his sixes injuring a member of the broadcast crew, who suffered a bruise on his left bicep as spectators watched the ball land several rows back.

In the end, India’s blend of explosive batting and timely bowling ensured a commanding finish to the series, underlining their depth and dominance in the shortest format.