India-US trade deal in final stages, joint statement soon: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India has got a very good trade deal with the US, better than competitors, without compromising interest of the agriculture and dairy sectors.

Without giving details of what has been agreed with Washington, Goyal said the trade deal is in the final stages, and an Indo-US joint statement will be issued shortly detailing the contours of the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking aim at the Congress and its allies, the commerce minister accused the Opposition of trying to mislead the nation on the deal.

Also Read Indian farmers must understand that PM has sold out their hard work through trade deals with US

He singled out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has a negative mindset and is opposed to the progress of India.

Goyal said he wanted to speak in Parliament about the agreement but could not do so because of the ugly scenes created by Congress and other Opposition parties.

According to the minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded the long-awaited trade deal with the US, and the entire nation is congratulating him.

Goyal asserted that India secured a favourable agreement because of the personal relationship between the prime minister and US President Donald Trump.

He said the India-US trade deal will open huge opportunities for the poor, fishermen, farmers and youth of the country, adding that it is a good omen for India’s bright future.

As part of the agreement, Goyal said, the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods will come down to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.