Taking guard on Cup pitch: Group D teams eye Super Eights in T20 World Cup 2026

NEW ZEALAND

Power point

While big-hitting in Powerplays and death overs is thought to make or break teams in T20s, the middle overs often get overlooked. New Zealand, with a deep and talented middle order, hold an edge on that aspect. With players like Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips marshalling their middle phase, the Black Caps can stay agile in a phase where teams often lose momentum.

Fault line

New Zealand’s fast-bowling unit fails to inspire confidence, especially in the death overs. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson — do they have enough variations to master slog-overs bowling? Also, most of them are injury-prone.

Hawk eye

Mitchell Santner, the captain, flies under the radar, but is an excellent player in the shortest format. He is a wily left-arm spinner and, thanks to the IPL, has enough experience of bowling in Indian conditions. Also, he can swing the bat quite well.

Insight

The current New Zealand team is a gutsy band of players who are neither afraid to chase big targets nor defend low totals. Also, considering their success in India in the last couple of years, they should go deep into the tournament.

THE SQUAD

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson

AFGHANISTAN

Power point

No surprises there. Spin is their X-factor. Captain Rashid Khan will lead the attack, with the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman for company. Can they spin a web strong enough to trap the bigger teams?

Fault line

Inconsistency. And that in every department. The batters, especially, are not dependable. There’s an over-dependency on Rahmanullah Gurbaz. While there is no dearth of talent, lack of prominent names in the batting group highlights their inconsistency

Hawk eye

Rashid Khan is a safe bet. The top spinner has lost some of his aura, as was evident in the last IPL, and so he will be hungry to prove himself.

Insight

They made the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup and beat teams like Australia and New Zealand. Can they do it again? They can, but…

THE SQUAD

Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

SOUTH AFRICA

Power point

South Africa’s power lies in their experience. It’s a squad full of players who have played a lot in subcontinental conditions and so they know how to go about their business. Aiden Markram, Quintin de Kock, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, David Miller — they are not only rich in quality, but also have represented IPL teams successfully over the years.

Fault line

It’s a pace-heavy team, with just one noteworthy spinner — Keshav Maharaj. Is that a wise move on flat, batting-friendly Indian pitches?

Hawk eye

Watch out for Dewald Brevis. Blessed with the ability to play big shots all around the ground, ‘Baby AB’ is no longer a baby. He has matured into a good batter and can prove to be crucial for the Proteas.

Insight

In the group of death, one slip can prove to be costly. South Africa, runners-up last time, need to begin well and they need their batters to score big. Once, they clear the group stage huddle, experience can pull them through.

THE SQUAD

Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs