Also in Epstein files, left-wing academic Noam Chomsky’s ‘defence’ of convicted paedophile

The Left-wing academic Noam Chomsky had apparently advised the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to “ignore” public outrage over exposed sex crimes including with minors.

A financier who moved in the top circles, Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019 under federal charges of trafficking minors in Florida and New York. He died in his cell little over a month later and his death was ruled as death by hanging.

The latest tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday allegedly contains several files of correspondence between the two exchanged over several years.

Epstein was first investigated by the police in Palm Beach, Florida in 2005 on complaints of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. Investigation revealed Epstein had abused 36 minor girls. A Florida state court convicted him in 2008 in two of the crimes and subsequently served around 13 months in custody.

In one email from February 2019, Chomsky apparently wrote to Epstein: “… the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public. It’s painful to say, but I think the best way to proceed is to ignore it. I’ve had plenty of experience, though of course not on this scale… I pay no attention, unless I’m approached for a comment on a specific matter. It’s a nuisance, but it’s the best way. The same conclusions from experiences of others, in some cases old friends.”

Chomsky went on to write in the next paragraph: “What the vultures clearly want is a public response, which then provides a public opening for an onslaught of venomous attacks, many from just publicity seekers or cranks of all sorts – which are impossible to answer (how do you prove that you are not a neo-Nazi who wants to kill the Jews, or a rapist, or whatever charge comes along?). That’s particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder. For virtually everyone who sees any of this, the reaction will be “where there’s smoke there’s fire, maybe raging fire.””

The documents released last week also include Epstein’s financial filings which allegedly include multiple payments made to Chomsky and his family.

Leftist-activist Kavita Krishnan shared one of the emails on a Facebook post and accused the academic of colluding with Epstein.

“This email from Chomsky to Epstein proves that he wasn’t just giving his friend the benefit of doubt, not knowing the full nature and extent of his crimes. He was actively colluding with Epstein, strategizing about how to deal with the revelations about those crimes in the press,” Kavita wrote.

Epstein’s association with the high and the mighty across the globe has continued to bring in more revelations.

Chomsky is only one among many who regarded Epstein as a friend.

Kavita said the email from Chomsky was not simply a stain on the internationally renowned academic’s political legacy, but integral to his legacy.

“His collusion with Epstein is a result of the same abstract geopolitical doctrine that passed for his politics, one that allowed him to deny the humanity of victims of horrific mass crimes against humanity – in Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda, Syria, Ukraine, China,” she wrote.