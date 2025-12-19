Hardik Pandya’s 16-ball fifty, Tilak Varma’s 73 power India to 231 against South Africa

Hardik Pandya struck the second fastest T20I half-century by an Indian while Tilak Varma compiled a fluent 73 as India posted an imposing 232-run target against South Africa in the fifth and final T20I on Friday.

Pandya smashed 63 off 25 balls in a whirlwind knock studded with five sixes and as many fours.

His seventh T20I fifty came off just 16 balls, making it the second fastest by an Indian, behind only Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball half-century against England at Kingsmead in 2007.

Walking in amid loud chants of his name at his former IPL home ground, Pandya took charge after India captain Suryakumar Yadav endured another lean outing and was dismissed for five.

Pandya’s power hitting stood out as he repeatedly sent the ball soaring into the stands of the world’s largest stadium.

He added 105 runs off only 44 balls for the fourth wicket with Tilak at a stage when India’s momentum had briefly slowed.

While Pandya provided the brute force, Tilak played the role of the anchor with authority, showcasing his full range of strokes around the ground.

Tilak scored 73 off 42 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six, and registered his second half-century of the series by blending aggression with smart strike rotation.

India’s innings had been set up earlier by Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who put on 63 runs for the first wicket.

Abhishek scored 34, while Samson made 37 in what was a rare opportunity for him to open the innings with vice-captain Shubman Gill sidelined due to injury.

Samson began with a six over wide long-on off Marco Jansen and followed it up with two clean hits down the ground against Ottneil Baartman, making an immediate statement.

Samson’s innings again promised much before ending abruptly. He was beaten by a George Linde delivery that pitched on leg stump, gripped and went past his bat to hit the middle stump.

Shortly before his dismissal, Samson had received a reprieve when a fierce straight drive off Donovan Ferreira burst through the bowler’s hands and struck umpire Rohan Pandit near the knee roll.

Samson’s knock, coming in a limited window of opportunity, almost strengthened his case ahead of the World Cup selection meeting scheduled in Mumbai on Saturday.

The match also saw a couple of injury scares off powerful hits. Later in the innings, one of Pandya’s towering sixes injured a member of the broadcast crew, who suffered a large bruise on his left bicep.

Powered by the early fireworks and the decisive Pandya-Tilak partnership, India finished with a commanding total, putting South Africa under pressure in the series finale.