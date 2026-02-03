MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 February 2026

Earthquake tremor felt in parts of Kolkata, no immediate damage reported

According to initial reports, the quake was epicentred in Myanmar and measured 5.9 on the Richter scale

Our Web Desk Published 03.02.26, 09:13 PM

Screengrab

A mild earthquake tremor was felt across parts of Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting some residents to briefly step out of their homes and offices, though no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Several users took to social media to share their experiences, with one user posting, “Earthquake in Kolkata? Did anyone else feel it?” Another wrote, “We just felt an earthquake sitting at the office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), a magnitude 6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday at a depth of 10 km.

This is a breaking news. Please keep refreshing this page to get the latest update

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake tremor felt in parts of Kolkata, no immediate damage reported

According to initial reports, the quake was epicentred in Myanmar and measured 5.9 on the Richter scale
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

From the information Trump provided, it is abundantly clear that PM has completely surrendered

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT