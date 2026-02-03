Earthquake tremor felt in parts of Kolkata, no immediate damage reported

A mild earthquake tremor was felt across parts of Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting some residents to briefly step out of their homes and offices, though no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Several users took to social media to share their experiences, with one user posting, “Earthquake in Kolkata? Did anyone else feel it?” Another wrote, “We just felt an earthquake sitting at the office.”

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), a magnitude 6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday at a depth of 10 km.

