Team USA gain a teaser into India test as Tilak Varma shines in A-team win

Tilak Varma had a decent outing for India A in a T20 World Cup warm-up game against Team USA at Navi Mumbai on Monday, the same venue where the senior team will begin their title defence against the visitors, led by Monank Patel.

Getting the clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence last week after recovering from an abdominal surgery sustained during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tilak struck a 24-ball 38 as India A posted 238/3.

The side beat USA, out for their second T20 World Cup campaign this edition, by

38 runs on Monday.

Batting at No.3, Tilak hit three boundaries and a couple of maximums, besides sti­tc­hing a 113-run stand with Na­rayan Jagadeesan (104 off 55).

He was finally dismissed by Shubham Ranjane, grandson of former India Test player Vasant Ranjane.

A key part of India’s batting unit for their T20 World Cup defence, Tilak missed the entire series against New Zealand. But he will have some game time in store this week, as the senior team takes on South Africa, last edition’s finalists, in a warm-up match on Wednesday.

With an over of his off-break bowling, Tilak also registered his name in the wickets column, accounting for opener Andries Gous.

The hero of India A innings, however, was Jagadeesan, whose knock comprised 11 boundaries and five maximums. Captain Ayush Badoni, arriving at the crease after Tilak’s dismissal, remained unbeaten on 60 off just 26 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes.

For Team USA, Monday’s warm-up was a good amount of practice for their batters before they take on Suryakumar Yadav-led India in India on Saturday.

Opener Gous top-scored with a 31-ball 44, but it was Sanjay Krishnamurthi who showed a lot more urgency in his 41 off 18 balls. So did Harmeet Singh with his nine-ball 25, while Ranjane (28 off 17 balls) also doing his bit.

Obviously, the US batters had a comparatively better time than their bowling

colleagues.

Among the India A bowlers, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, fresh from the New Zealand T20Is, shone with 3/37. Left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed also struck twice, giving away 25 runs off his three overs, while pacer Mayank Yadav got a hammering (0/37 in 3 overs) in his return to action after close to nine months.

Brief scores: India A 238/3 in 20 ovs (Narayan Jagadeesan 104, Ayush Badoni 60 n.o., Tilak Varma 38). US 200 in 19.4 ovs (Ravi Bishnoi 3/37, Khaleel Ahmed 2/25). India A won by 38 runs.