Air India, IndiGo aircraft bump on ground at Mumbai airport; both carried passengers

Reports claim one flight was pushing back as another taxied after landing; DGCA orders probe

Our Web Desk Published 03.02.26, 10:05 PM
Representational image

Representational image

An Air India aircraft and an IndiGo plane were involved in a ground collision at Mumbai airport on Tuesday while both were carrying passengers, television channels reported.

According to the reports, Air India flight AI2732, operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore, was pushing back for take-off when it came into contact with IndiGo flight 6E791, which had landed from Hyderabad and was taxiing.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the channels said, adding that passengers were safely deboarded and alternative arrangements were being made.

Per reports, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

