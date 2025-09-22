Abhishek Sharma’s 74 powers India to six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4s

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in a Super 4s match of the Asia Cup on Sunday, chasing a target of 172 runs with seven balls to spare.

Abhishek Sharma’s 74 off 39 balls, which included six fours and five sixes, played a key role in India’s victory. Shubman Gill also contributed with 47 runs off 28 balls.

Thanks to the two openers, India reached 100 in just 8.4 overs. But there was a mini slump when the two departed and skipper Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a duck, but Tilak Varma (30 not out) and Hardik Pandya (7 not out) guided the team to safety.

India had beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage as well.

As it was the case in the league match between the two teams, there was no handshake between Suryakumar and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss.

Shivam Dube emerged as a crucial bowler as India performed better in the back-10 after a slow start.

Pakistan managed 171 for 5 after a strong front-10 in which they scored 91 for 1, with a 72-run partnership between Sahibzada Farhan (58 off 45 balls) and Saim Ayub (21 off 17 balls).