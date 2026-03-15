ICC reprimands Pakistan's Salman Agha over reaction to controversial run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded Pakistan batter Salman Agha for his reaction to a controversial run-out in the second One-Day International against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Short of his crease at the non-striker's end, Agha was bending down to pick up the ball to return it to a Bangladesh bowler after his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had driven it towards him.

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However, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz circled around behind Agha to collect the ball and threw down the stumps, sparking a debate about the “sportsman spirit”.

An incensed Agha threw down his gloves and helmet following the dismissal, a reaction which earned him a demerit point from the game's global governing body.

The ICC said in a statement Agha had breached a Code of Conduct article relating to the abuse of equipment or clothing during an international match.

"Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," ICC stated in a press release.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry an official reprimand as the minimum punishment and can also result in a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points. In this case, one demerit point has been added to Agha’s disciplinary record, marking his first offence in a 24-month period.

Mehidy said after the match he had been expecting Agha to attempt a run.

"He was away from the wicket and I was just looking for the ball," he said. "If you miss, he would go for the run. So I was just thinking like that."

Pakistan won the match by 128 runs to level the series at 1-1, with the series decider scheduled for later on Sunday.