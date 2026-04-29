Exit polls see Himanta win in Assam, trouble for Pinarayi in Kerala, Tamil Nadu stays with Stalin

Kerala- People's Pulse projects the UDF at 75–85 seats against the LDF at 55–65, while Matrize gives the UDF 70–75 and the LDF 60–65. NDA fails to make a dent. People's Pulse projects just 0–3 seats for NDA, while Matrize estimates 3–5 seats.

The NDTV exit poll gives 78-90 seats to UDF, 49-62 seats to LDF, and 0-3 seats to BJP.

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Axis My India projects its strongest lead yet for the UDF at 78–90 seats while LDF is seen winning just 49–62 seats.

Matrize forecast 60-65 seats for the LDF, 70-75 seats for the UDF and 3-5 seats for the NDA. Kerala Assembly has a total of 140 seats with the magic mark being 71.

Tamil Nadu- Sun News exit poll projects DMK at 169 seats, AIADMK at 64 in Tamil Nadu for 2026.

Matrize diverges from other polls by placing AIADMK+ at a higher 87–100 seats, compared to DMK+ at 122–132. TVK+ is projected at just 10–12 seats, the lowest estimate among agencies.

Peoples Insight offers the most optimistic projection for TVK+, pegging it at 30–40 seats- the highest among agencies. It places DMK+ at 120–140 and AIADMK+ at 60–70. A result at the top end for TVK+ would signal a striking debut for the new alliance.

Assam- NDTV exit poll projects NDA sweep in Assam with 88–100 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is set for a big win in Assam, the Axis My India exit poll projects, with 88–100 seats, while the Indian National Congress-led alliance may secure 24–36 seats.

Pollsters project clear majority for Himanta with with 82-94 seats, way above the majority of 64.

JVC projects the NDA at 88–101 seats in Assam, well ahead of Congress at 23–33, comfortably above the 64-seat majority mark in the 126-member Assembly.

NDTV exit polls indicate that the NDA is likely to hold on to power in Puducherry, with N. Rangaswamy remaining the top choice. The All India NR Congress, a key NDA ally, is projected to secure 16–20 seats in the 30-member Assembly, while the Indian National Congress may get 6–8 seats.

The dress rehearsal or the exit polls for the 2026 Assembly elections would begin from 6:30 pm. As the final phase of the West Bengal polls gears up to reach its conclusion, eyes are now on the exit polls that would include the four high-voltage states Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry. Assam has a total of 126 assembly seats, Kerala 140, Tamil Nadu 234, Bengal 294, and Puducherry 30. Therefore, to win by majority, a party in each state would require- Assam 64, Kerala 71, Bengal 148, and 16 in Puducherry.

While West Bengal has logged an unprecedented voter turnout in the first phase, with 92.88 per cent across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, Tamil Nadu recorded a historic 85.1 per cent voter turnout in the Assembly polls, while Puducherry topped the list with 91.23 per cent. Assam saw a turnout of 85.91 percent, and Kerala reported 78.27 percent.

As exit polls begin to trickle in from across India, the big questions now centre on who holds the edge in this high-stakes contest? Can Vijay break into the DMK–AIADMK voter base in Tamil Nadu? Will Pinarayi Vijayan be able to snatch a third term? Will Himanta Biswa Sarma steer the Bharatiya Janata Party to a bigger win, or can the Indian National Congress make gains in Assam?