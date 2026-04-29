Stay wary of the length: Dale Steyn's tip for batters

A sudden dust storm swept across the Kotla on Monday evening once Delhi Capitals lost their last hope in David Miller to make it 43/7 by the ninth over. But the dust had long settled on the game, much to the surprise of the teams.

At a venue where 265 was chased down the other day, the home team were bundled out for 75 by RCB.

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Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn said batters were not scared anymore, but they just do not practise enough for the lengths that the likes of Josh Hazlewood,

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer tend to bowl.

“Watching Bhuvi, Hazelwood, throw KG and Archer in there too, there’s a genuine fear from batters not because they scared, but they know exactly where these greats

are going to bowl but don’t practice enough in that area to have answers,” Steyn wrote on X.

“The fear is technical skill, too deep into the tournament to change now, watch

these bowlers continue to dominate. Its called a HARD length for a reason…”

Hazelwood said it was about pitching it in the right areas.

“There was a little bit there in the first-six overs, which we maximised. There was a little bit up and down, maybe a little bit of sideways, so there was enough there to work with. The ball seemed to be skidding on quite quickly from short of a length in particular, and probably once the ball got soft, it became more consistent,” the Australian said.

“You wanted the batter to try and hit the ball back down the wicket and play in the V.... And then obviously the short ball was nice as well. So it was just about the accuracy of the short ball.”