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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Seven people killed in wall collapse due to rain in Bengaluru: Police

When the heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, battered the area, the seven victims were taking shelter near the wall, which suddenly came down crashing, police further said

PTI Published 29.04.26, 07:03 PM
Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru where the collapse of a wall during heavy rains killed several people on 29 April, 2026

Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru where the collapse of a wall during heavy rains killed several people on 29 April, 2026 Screen grab from social media

Seven people, including three children, were killed when the compound wall of a hospital collapsed here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, they added.

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When the heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, battered the area, the seven victims were taking shelter near the wall, which suddenly came down crashing, police further said. All seven people were killed on the spot, they added.

According to police sources, the victims were street vendors.

Police and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot with an earthmover to bring out the bodies from the debris with the help of residents.

CM Siddaramaiah announces Rs 5 lakh solatium to families of deceased according to a report by PTI.

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