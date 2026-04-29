'Maal taake Xerox kor' to voter-slip jokes, internet rolls out meme feast for Bengal Assembly election

West Bengal is voting in the second phase, and Facebook timelines are filling up with memes that track the day in their own way.

1 5 (Facebook/saroj.dey.351)

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One user shared a still linked to Bengali actor Soumitra Banerjee's film Nawab with the writing, “Maal taake Xerox kor” (Photocopy the thing), adding, “Voter slip poawar por Bangali” (Bengalis after getting the voter slip). It references Banerjee's famous dialogue from the film “Maal taake gari te tol” (load him into the car).

2 5 Facebook/ BengaliDankTales.Official

Security deployment also shows up in these posts. A meme page shared a picture of CRPF personnel dragging a man, with the caption, “Ants after spotting a cockroach lying in the corner of the house".

3 5 Facebook/Bengali-মিম-সমিতি

Another post reads, “Some people today will ask CRPF for no reason, Where is your home?” - a take on casual curiosity even on a tense day.

4 5 Facebook/etamemeholo111

There is also humour around small businesses that see a rush during elections. One post shows a man sleeping on piles of cash with the line, “In this voting season, after photocopying voter slip, Xerox shop owner.”

5 5 X/AyanBoseMemes

Film references continue to shape the conversation. One user wrote, “Bindhu Mashi or Bablu Koley? Who do you think will win,” referring to characters from Bengali film Ghatak, including the villain role played by actor Anamika Saha.

RELATED TOPICS Assembly Elections Voters