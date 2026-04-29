What a 99-year-old voter in Kolkata wants young Bengal to remember

Phase Two of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway. While the minimum age to vote is 18, there is no upper age limit for an Indian citizen to cast their vote.

Hitendra Chandra Dutta, 99, cast his vote at his home with the help of polling officers and a ballot box.

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Born in 1927, Dutta is a retired electrical engineer who has spent most of his life in various districts of Bengal. Father of two, then grandfather, and great grandfather now, Dutta has seen India since before Independence.

“Swadeshi fighters came to my school, and handed us flags singing Vande Mataram. I remember standing in the school courtyard fascinated by the freedom fighters,” said Dutta.

Dutta now suffers from dementia. His children live abroad and visit him once annually, taking turns to see their father. Dutta lives with a caregiver who helps him with all his daily needs.

“I was very nervous when the voting agents came to my house. Because I can’t remember everything nowadays, I did not know what they were doing here,” said Dutta.

Dutta asked us, showing his left index finger stained with ink, if he had indeed cast his vote for the Assembly elections.

“We were ardent Congress supporters. We had seen Independence, and we only knew Congress. So, my vote used to go for the Congress,” said Dutta reflecting on his time when he used to vote in his youth.

“After the rise of the communist regime, we briefly shifted to voting for CPM, but then I returned to Congress,” said Dutta.

Dutta now sometimes forgets his own son, asking his caregiver who the strange man is roaming around in his room, but his sense of democracy and the importance of voting is still there.

“The youth should choose wisely who they want. Everyone is intelligent, and should keep their eyes open when voting. No one should be coerced to vote for someone,” said Dutta.

At 99, Dutta wants a good government.

“I just want people to be happy with their government. Violence and threats should not be the choosing parameters anywhere,” said Dutta.

Dutta resides in Gariahat. After roaming Bengal for his work, he has lived in this residence for the past seven years.

After talking, Dutta asked if we were happy. With a childlike smile, he continued how he will vote as long as he is alive.

“Now the party in power is doing good work. I do not wish for any controversy, and I am happy with the city,” said Dutta.