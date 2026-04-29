PM Modi inaugurates six indoor cricket academies to boost Northeast talent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six state-of-the-art indoor cricket academies across the Northeast, marking a significant step towards strengthening sports infrastructure in the region.

The academies are located in Rangpo (Sikkim), Doimukh (Arunachal Pradesh), Imphal (Manipur), Madan Kurkalang (Meghalaya), Aizawl (Mizoram) and Dimapur (Nagaland).

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“The Honourable Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the facilities during a state function in Gangtok, Sikkim, marking a significant step towards strengthening sports infrastructure and unlocking the immense sporting potential of the Northeast region,” the BCCI stated in a release.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah along with all the office-bearers of BCCI, including president Mithun Manhas and secretary Devajit Saikia.

The administrators from the other five Northeast states joined via video conference.

“This project was conceptualised and driven by the BCCI under the leadership of Jay Shah during his tenure as secretary, with a clear focus on strengthening cricketing ecosystems in emerging regions,” the BCCI said.

“The foundation stone for these academies was laid by Shah in May 2024, setting in motion a structured effort to build world-class cricketing infrastructure in the Northeast.”

According to officials from the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA), the Prime Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Sikkim, formally inaugurated the facilities during a state function held in Gangtok, around 40 kilometres from Rangpo.

The academies are conceptualised to address regional challenges, particularly the prolonged monsoon season which restricts outdoor practice.

The newly-inaugurated indoor facility in Sikkim includes four practice pitches, a swimming pool, a modern gymnasium, administrative offices and separate locker rooms for male and female cricketers, along with other supporting amenities.