How Ishan Kishan turned his career around with meditation, Bhagavad Gita, laser-focused practice

Ishan Kisan, the 27-year-old from Patna who starred in India’s clinical demolition of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday, turned his career around from a point when the country’s cricket ecosystem was about to give up on him.

Rishabh Pant had made a comeback into the T20 World Cup-winning team. There was Dhruv Jurel doing well. There was the forever-present Sanju Samson and the street-smart Jitesh Sharma; everyone had something to offer.

If someone is as low as number five in pecking order, where did it leave Kishan? A flamboyant stroke-maker who couldn't actually take the boredom and stress of living out of a suitcase without knowing where the next chance would come from.

In a day and age where mental health issues are no longer considered a taboo, Kishan wanted a break as he was emotionally spent and needed rejuvenation. All he got was a selectorial snub where his central contract was cancelled and he was deemed not serious about playing domestic cricket.

"It started the very next day when people literally assumed that he is not serious about his cricket, he doesn't want to play domestic cricket,” Anshumat Srivastava, Kisan’s best friend and someone who has been like family, told PTI.

“All sorts of things were being written and he never reacted, just kept a smile and worked hard, because to live in the present is difficult but he did that as the process became sacrosanct for him.

"What you see today against Pakistan is a result of the process that he started following two years ago. Runs are just a byproduct of that process," said Srivastava, who has been a silent witness to his friend’s daily grind away from prying eyes.

Srivastava is also a co-founder of the Ishan Kishan Cricket Academy in Patna.

Whether Srivastava, who played collegiate tennis in the US, or Kishan's father, Pranav Pandey, or his doctor brother Raj Kishan, everyone formed a cordon around the talented southpaw -- a cocoon that had love, security and care that he needed in that comeback journey.

Kishan's entire routine changed. He started meditation for better concentration. On his father's insistence, he started reading Bhagavad Gita.

On the training front, he would go to his academy twice a day to do his skills training. He employed his own chef, who took care of nutrition as he avoids eating hotel food. The sleeping patterns and rest were well monitored.

While Kishan didn't say anything public, the questions about his commitment to Indian cricket must have hurt him.

"During the time he took that break, he was tired and spent, he needed that break. His commitment to Indian cricket was questioned and he dealt with it in his own way,” Srivastava said.

"It was never like I have to make these many runs in Ranji, these many in SMAT or Hazare Trophy, even in NZ series and in domestic cricket, his average has been fabulous."

Srivastava travelled to Colombo to not just watch the Pakistan game but to also be around his "brother". He said Kishan is a fun-loving guy and a people's person who loves his near and dear ones around him.

"He loves to crack a joke, share a good laugh and keep things light around the group. There is a perception about light-hearted people that they aren't serious but that's at the end of the day what it is. Perception,” Srivastava said.

"I will tell you, after scoring runs in sapping conditions, first thing that he did after being back in the hotel is recovery, as there is a match against the Netherlands on Wednesday," the friend revealed.

When he was doing skills training at his academy in Patna, the person who gave the maximum inputs was his elder brother, Raj.

"Raj also played junior cricket and is now a doctor. No one knows Ishan's game inside out as Raj and he always has good advice for him," Srivastava said.

"What you saw against New Zealand and Pakistan is clarity. Having done that hundreds of times at the nets, he mentally prepared for certain number of runs in Powerplay or certain runs to get in x number of balls."

As he got ready to congratulate Kishan , Srivastava said something that seemed a reflection of where his friend is in terms of mental space.

"Ishan has stopped attaching hopes with his hard work,” he said. “Deep within his mind he is clear about that. When he led Jharkhand, I can vouch, not for once did this thought cross his mind that Aise khelunga, aise kaptaani karoonga toh comeback hoga [if I play this way, captain this way, I will return to the Indian team]. To play for India, he had to be selfless."