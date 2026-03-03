West Indies cricket team stranded in India due to Middle East airspace disruption

The exit of two teams from the T20 World Cup has been followed by unexpected travel disruption, with the West Indies and Zimbabwe squads stranded in India after international airspace closures triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The West Indies cricket team’s departure has been delayed due to flight suspensions across key Gulf transit hubs, including Dubai, amid heightened regional tensions.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men's Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board said in a statement.

Cricket West Indies said it is coordinating with the International Cricket Council and government authorities to ensure safe passage for the players, as flight operations in the Gulf remain suspended and disruptions have been reported at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

"These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."

The Caribbean side had bowed out of the tournament after losing a must-win Super Eight clash to India in Kolkata.

"CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families, and stakeholders during this time," the statement added.

The Zimbabwe national cricket team is also stranded in India due to the same airspace disruptions. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Monday that the squad remains in Delhi as fresh travel arrangements are being explored.

"The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes," Zimbabwe cricket said in a statement on 'X'.

The ICC has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to arrange alternative travel options.

"ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad's safe and timely return."

Zimbabwe’s campaign ended with a five-wicket defeat to South Africa in their final Super Eights match on Sunday.