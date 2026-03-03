Turmoil in Pakistan cricket: PCB to fine players for poor outing in T20 World Cup

Livid with the Pakistan team’s early elimination from the T20 World Cup, the country’s cricket Board has decided to impose financial penalties on the players for their below-par show.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, all of Pakistan’s squad members from the T20 World Cup have been fined PKR 5 million ($18,000 approx).

The action follows a string of poor results in major tournaments. Pakistan bowed out of the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, failing to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan have now missed out on the semi-finals of an ICC men’s event for the fourth successive time.

The performance of the players, according to sources, has not only upset the PCB, but also influential figures in the government.

“The feeling is ‘enough is enough’ and these players, despite so much backing, let down the nation in big events,” the source said.

The Pakistan players also returned home in small groups from Sri Lanka, with captain Salman Ali Agha and star batter Babar Azam, along with some other players, landing in Lahore on Sunday night.

Players who have central contracts get monthly retainers plus match fees and win bonuses and shares in the Board’s team sponsorship deals.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the fines were imposed immediately after Pakistan’s 61-run loss to India. The team was told that the fines may be waived off if they managed to reach the semi-finals.

