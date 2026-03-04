MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 04 March 2026

Test series victory at Eden Gardens boosts South Africa, says captain Aiden Markram

“There were obviously quite a few guys who weren’t here then but are part of this World Cup team. For them, maybe they were watching back at home, knowing that cricket as a whole in South Africa is trending in a good direction

Sayak Banerjee Published 04.03.26, 07:03 AM
Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram PTI

The Test triumph over India here at the Eden and the series victory that followed last November have further boosted South Africa, captain Aiden Markram emphasised.

“There were obviously quite a few guys who weren’t here then but are part of this World Cup team. For them, maybe they were watching back at home, knowing that cricket as a whole in South Africa is trending in a good direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They desperately want to be a part of something like that and have that opportunity now at the World Cup. I think it does help from a confidence and a belief point of view,” Markram said on Tuesday.

Owing to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, some of the Proteas’ family members reached the city in time for their T20 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday, rerouting via Ethiopia and Tanzania. The Kiwis, though, are focusing on the semi-final.

“Everyone’s not too far away from the news, whether it’s on your phone or the TV. At the end of the day, I think we’re pretty safe here, and we have a massive game tomorrow (Wednesday). So, what we can do is prepare for this game,”skipper Mitchell Santner said.

RELATED TOPICS

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Test Series Eden Gardens South Africa Aiden Markram
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah, set to succeed father as Iran’s Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is seen as a powerful but private figure who has worked largely behind the scenes in his father’s regime, with influence rooted in the networks built by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before the latter was killed in US–Israeli strikes on Iran
US President Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

US military has enough stockpiled weapons to fight wars forever. Ready to win big

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT