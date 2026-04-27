CSK vs GT: Sai Sudharsan stars as Gujarat Titans beat Chennai convincingly

You do not usually win a T20 match when you score 28/3 in the Powerplay. Chennai Super Kings too didn’t. Gujarat Titans, their opponents on Sunday, walked away with an eight-wicket victory.

Invited to bat first, Chennai recovered somewhat in the later stages of their innings to post 158/7 in 20 overs. But with opener B. Sai Sudharsan (87 off 46 balls) once again anchoring the innings well, the Titans cantered to the target with 20 balls to spare.

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Even though they played at their home ground — the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk — Chennai were absolutely clueless about the conditions and their game right from the onset.

At the toss, captain Ruturaj Giakwad thought “the wicket’s on the drier side” and that he “wouldn’t mind defending”. Well, as it turned out, Shubman Gill, the chief of Titans, assessed it better as the pitch provided pace and bounce, and Kagiso Rabada (3/25) and Mohammed Siraj (1/23) made full use of it, tormenting the Chennai batters in the Powerplay.

Then, after losing just two wickets — Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel — Chennai opted to make their Impact Player switch — Sarfaraz Khan came in for Patel. The innings was just four overs old and Chennai had batters left in their line-up. It was a decision taken out of panic and it backfired, with Sarfaraz dismissed off the first ball he played.

Gaikwad went on to make 74 not out off 60 balls. It was because of him that Chennai managed to cross the 150-mark and it was also because of him to a great extent that they couldn’t post a bigger total. Why? Because the Chennai skipper played 30 dot balls. That’s almost a criminal offence in a T20 match.

MS Dhoni, who has again injured his calf, continues to sit out. Had he played, Chennai perhaps wouldn’t have looked such confused.