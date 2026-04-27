Dhoni suffers fresh calf setback in warm-up game, return set for delay: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on Sunday said MS Dhoni's return to the ongoing IPL will be further delayed as the talisman suffered a fresh calf injury during a warm-up game.

CSK have played eight matches this season without their former captain, and Fleming said initially Dhoni was expected to recover within a couple of weeks, but the calf injury aggravation has mandated a more cautious rehabilitation process.

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“Yeah, he’s pretty keen. The calf is a tough one though. If he takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone," said Fleming in the post-match press meet.

"So we pushed it early and then in a warm-up game he tweaked it again, it’s my understanding. And since then he has been just working hard to get some movement into it. But there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought. But look, he’s the guide on this one." Fleming said Dhoni is working closely with the team physios.

"And he’s working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab. And we’re just waiting for the word. But all I can keep saying, and it’s not making light of it, is he is progressing and doing everything he can.” With a five-day break before their next fixture against Mumbai Indians here, CSK will continue to monitor Dhoni’s recovery, though Fleming’s update suggests his return seems remote.

Dhoni has been regularly attending training sessions but has limited himself largely to throwdowns. He was recently seen doing wicketkeeping drills, and it fuelled talk of a possible return.

Earlier, CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey had indicated that Dhoni would resume wicketkeeping duties once fully fit.

Meanwhile, CSK have slumped to their fifth loss in eight matches, as Gujarat Titans outplayed them by eight wickets on a lively surface here in an afternoon match.

Put in to bat, CSK were restricted to 158/7, with Kagiso Rabada (3/25) and Mohammed Siraj (1/23) exploiting the early assistance on offer. In reply, GT chased down the target in 16.4 overs.

Fleming admitted that CSK struggled to come to terms with the conditions and failed to capitalise on similar assistance later.

“Couldn’t get a grasp on the wicket, it was very difficult. They bowled straight, got a good bounce... It was just a tough 20 overs. I thought it was a good total, but we just couldn’t extract the same type of assistance that they got in the first 10 overs.” “I don’t want to make an excuse, but the first 10 overs today were tough in terms of conditions. Then we’re always behind the game,” he added.

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