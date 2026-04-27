Down but not out: KKR continue winning streak, beat LSG; Narine sets new Super Over record

Lady Fortune has finally smiled on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

A tooth-and-nail fight, powered by some thunderous batting from vice-captain Rinku Singh and arguably IPL’s most lethal mystery death bowler Sunil Narine, saw KKR edge past Lucknow Super Giants in what was perhaps the most dramatic match of the season.

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Defending a modest 155 after a collapse, KKR were dragged into a Super Over after LSG stumbled at the final hurdle. Pressure ensued on both sides, but Narine showed why he has been consistently retained by the three-time champions since 2012.

The mystery spinner reduced LSG to just one run while picking up two wickets, setting a new record for the lowest runs conceded in an IPL Super Over. In doing so, he went past former KKR bowler Lockie Ferguson, who had conceded just two runs while dismissing David Warner and Abdul Samad against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020.

Earlier, Rinku continued his magic. Fresh from his exploits against Rajasthan Royals, he stitched together a steady 83 not out off 51 balls, rescuing KKR from a worrying 93/7 after a complete collapse of the batting order and dragging them to a defendable 155.

KKR’s innings, however, was derailed repeatedly. Mohsin Khan’s five-for (5/23) tore through the middle order, while an unusual moment saw Angkrish Raghuvanshi dismissed for obstructing the field — a rare call after he got in the way of a throw while attempting a run.

LSG’s chase followed a similar script. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals against KKR’s disciplined attack, except for Kartik Tyagi’s expensive final over where he leaked 16 runs, pushing the match into a Super Over.

With just two runs needed, KKR made no mistake. Rinku finished it off, calmly finding the gap, after Narine had already all but sealed the contest.

LSG slipped to the bottom of the table with four points, while KKR climbed to eighth with five, their playoff hopes still very much alive.