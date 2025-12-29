Wise words: Editorial on the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman

After 17 years in exile, Tarique Rahman, the son of the former Bangladesh prime minister, Khaleda Zia, and the de facto leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, landed in Dhaka last week to a massive welcome from supporters. Before a heaving crowd, Mr Rahman outlined a vision that promised a country that would be inclusive with respect for all Bangladeshis irrespective of their faith or background. His emphasis on a future for the people of Bangladesh is important at a time when both Sheikh Hasina and the Jamaat-e-Islami are largely seen as extensions of ‘foreign hands’ in that country. His statements and the overwhelming support for Mr Rahman are thus significant and welcome from the perspective of millions of Bangladeshis seeking a way out of the chaos that has engulfed their nation. Recent opinion polls show that the BNP is leading ahead of the February 12 national elections but the Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's largest Islamist force, is a close second. Mr Rahman's return is expected to galvanise the BNP cadre, which could help the party emerge as a frontrunner. Traditionally, India has not always been happy about the prospect of a strong BNP: New Delhi has historically viewed Ms Hasina's avowedly secular Awami League as its natural partner. But both New Delhi and the BNP have recalibrated, forced by circumstances.

Ms Hasina is currently in exile in India, and the Awami League has been banned from participation in the coming elections. This is a reality that is unlikely to change anytime soon. At a time when many other political actors in the country are adopting harsh anti-India positions, the BNP has taken a much more balanced view of the relations. Mr Rahman has argued that he stands for Bangladesh first, and indicated equidistance from India, China and Pakistan. Crucially, the BNP has broken up with the openly pro-Pakistan Jamaat and it appears to be appealing to Ms Hasina's former support base — liberal, secular, centrist Bangladeshis. Of course, politicians do not always abide by their pre-election promises once elected. But for now, India has rightly responded by citing his return as an example of inclusive politics in Bangladesh. For India, the BNP and Mr Rahman are known commodities. If Mr Rahman lives up to his stated vision, he has a chance to build a new Bangladesh and a new relationship with India.