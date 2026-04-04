Pie in the sky: Editorial on US, China's space missions and their impact on geopolitics

Yet another big space mission may be a giant step for geopolitics. The launch of Artemis II — the United States of America’s first crewed space mission in half a century — can be seen not only as a revival of human space exploration but also a testament to international partnership. NASA built Artemis II with multinational cooperation that included a Canadian Space Agency astronaut, critical spacecraft hardware from the European Space Agency, and broader cooperation under the Artemis Accords involving countries such as India, Japan, and the United Kingdom. But Artemis II represents more than that. The mission matters because it reopens the cislunar space as a theatre of power. The mission, led by NASA, has sent four astronauts on a lunar flyby designed to validate systems for sustained operations and future Moon landings. This plan reflects a deliberate effort on the part of the US to shape future lunar governance through international alignments led by it. Artemis II is thus meant to send the strategic signal that the US intends to secure long-term operational presence in space and define emerging norms before rival powers establish competing frameworks.

What cannot go unnoticed is the elephant in the space shuttle. China’s space programme has intensified the urgency of the US to return to the Moon. China’s space exploration has advanced steadily through robotic missions, and it plans a crewed landing by 2030. Beijing has also proposed the International Lunar Research Station in cooperation with Russia, offering an alternative template of lunar collaboration. The difference between the ILRS and the US-led coalition is that while Washington has prioritised partnerships and commercial participation, Beijing has focused on technological autonomy and selective alliances. Both parties seek influence over access to the lunar South Pole, where permanently shadowed craters are believed to contain water ice and other resources critical for humans. These deposits carry strategic implications for refuelling, infrastructure development, and future missions beyond the Moon. Control over early infrastructure would shape operational standards and determine how subsequent actors participate. The competition, therefore, transcends scientific imperatives and enters the competing realms of governance, resource management, and long-term space leadership.

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Other countries have positioned themselves within this emerging contest. India has advanced its lunar ambitions through Chandrayaan missions, especially Chandrayaan-3 which landed near the South Pole. New Delhi is planning future crewed missions as well. Japan has committed technological contributions and robotic systems for future missions. Canada has secured roles in robotics and astronaut participation. The ESA contributes infrastructure and technical expertise to NASA and works in collaboration with it. These partnerships complement competing blocs around lunar activity.

Artemis II is thus a continuation of sustained geopolitical engagement in cislunar space. In fact, the genesis of space research and exploration in human history has not quite only been about broadening the contours of science: it was an intersection where scientific discoveries collided with strategic ambitions. The Moon, in a manner of speaking, has always shone a light on the dark side of civilisational aspirations — conflict.