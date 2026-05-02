‘Breach’ triggers cordon; Section 163 of BNS imposed around EVM rooms across Bengal

Section 163 of the BNS imposed around all strongrooms across the state from Thursday evening, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons near the premises.

Around 200 companies of central forces deployed on strongroom duty across Bengal.

Guardrail height at Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra raised to 10 feet after allegations by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool leaders that a BJP agent had illegally entered the strongroom.

District election officer, north, Smita Pandey sought a report from Kolkata Police to investigate the alleged breach.

Security across strongroom centres was tightened following an alleged breach at Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra on Thursday evening, triggering a political confrontation between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

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Soon after the incident was reported, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, restricting the assembly of five or more persons around Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra and six other strongroom centres under Kolkata Police jurisdiction.

In his order, issued late on Thursday night, Nand cited the need for preventive action in view of possible law and order disturbances during the storage period of ballot papers and polled EVMs for the Bengal elections.

“I am of the opinion that there is sufficient ground for proceeding and that immediate prevention is desirable, as there exists a reasonable apprehension of breach of peace, occurrence of violence, and untoward incidents during the period of storage of the ballot papers and polled EVMs in the strong rooms for the General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly-2026 within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police,” the prohibitory order stated.

The order also imposed a 200-metre restriction zone around each strongroom, banning processions, rallies, public meetings, demonstrations, and the carrying of weapons including firearms, sharp objects, lathis, explosives, firecrackers, inflammable substances, stones, bricks, or any material that could be used as a projectile.

Only on-duty police personnel, central forces and authorised election officials have been exempted from the restrictions.

On Thursday evening, large groups of Trinamool and BJP supporters gathered outside the Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra strongroom, engaging in heated exchanges and slogan-shouting over allegations of a security breach involving a BJP polling agent.

By Friday, access restrictions around the facility were further tightened, with even pedestrians and political workers barred from using nearby pavements. Guardrails around the strongroom premises were raised to around 10 feet as an additional security measure.

Sources in Kolkata Police said the incident prompted an enhanced deployment plan across all strongroom centres. Along with existing city police personnel, additional forces including a woman officer, a PCR van and a radio flying squad have been stationed outside each strongroom in the city. Central forces continue to guard the perimeters of all facilities.

“We are not taking chances. In addition to the prohibitory order, we have increased the force outside the strongroom centres,” said a senior city police officer.

There are seven strongroom centres under Kolkata Police jurisdiction where EVMs from the city and adjoining constituencies are stored.

Following the incident, Smita Pandey, DEO, north, sought a detailed inquiry report from Kolkata Police into the alleged breach, asking for clarity on possible lapses in security protocol mandated by the Election Commission.

Sources in the Election Commission said the state chief secretary Dushyant Nariala has emailed all DEOs, directing them to increase inspections of strongrooms from once to twice daily. Returning officers have also been instructed to conduct more frequent visits than the earlier norm of three to four checks per day.

“The DEOs should visit the strongroom twice a day and ROs more frequently,” a poll panel source said.

The developments triggered sharp political reactions. Trinamool leader Santanu Sen said the enhanced security deployment indicated shortcomings in earlier arrangements. “The increase itself shows that security was not enough before the beef-up was done on Friday,” Sen said.

BJP leader and Jorasanko candidate Vijay Ojha dismissed the allegations as political theatrics. “This is all drama by the Trinamool. They are trying to stay in the headlines by enacting this drama. If anyone made the strongrooms insecure, it is Trinamool. Their candidates and ministers violated rules and sat on dharna outside strongrooms,” he said.

SC hearing today

The Supreme Court will hold a special sitting on Saturday to hear a Trinamool Congress plea challenging the Election Commission’s decision to appoint central PSU officers as counting supervisers and assistants at each counting table in Bengal. A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the plea at 10.30am.

The apex court does not ordinarily sit for hearings over the weekend. However, in view of the urgency — as counting of votes will begin at 8am on Monday — the matter has been listed on a holiday.

The Trinamool has challenged Calcutta High Court’s dismissal of the plea on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Our Bureau in Delhi