The pursuit of happiness

In 2012, the United Nations declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness, urging countries to pursue a more “inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth”. More than a decade later, that aspiration feels somewhat inconvenient, especially for countries like India, which have come to measure success largely by growth rates, infrastructure milestones, and global rankings. Countries such as Finland, Denmark, and Iceland continue to top the charts, while nations like Afghanistan remain at the bottom. However, what is important for us is not just who ranks where but how these rankings are arrived at. These scores are based not on gross domestic product or infrastructure but on how people themselves evaluate their lives.

Where, then, does India stand in this global picture? In the World Happiness Report 2026, India is ranked 116th out of 147 countries, with a life evaluation score of 4.536 out of 10. While this marks a slight improvement from its 118th position in the previous year, the country remains firmly in the lower tier. This places it well below many countries with comparable or even lower per capita incomes. Notably, in South Asia, India ranks behind Nepal (99) and Pakistan (104), though it sits ahead of Bangladesh (127) and Sri Lanka (134). This shift in perspective is important because it reminds us of something we often overlook: development is not only about what a country produces but also about how its people experience their lives. In other words, growth may change conditions, but it does not automatically guarantee contentment.

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This is precisely where India finds itself at a crossroads. On the one hand, it is among the world’s fastest-growing major economies, with undeniable progress in lifting millions out of poverty and expanding opportunities. On the other hand, there is a growing sense of unease, visible in rising youth anxiety, persistent inequalities, and an undercurrent of insecurity about the future. The contradiction is not accidental. It clearly shows that while India has expanded aspirations, it has not always ensured the conditions needed to sustain them.

To better understand this, let us look at what actually makes people happy. Data from the Ipsos Happiness Report 2026 offers a revealing insight. Across countries, the most important contributor to happiness is not income but the simple experience of feeling loved and appreciated (37%), followed closely by family and children (36%). Mental health (27%), a sense of control over one’s life (25%), and financial stability (24%) come next. What is striking here is that emotional and psychological factors clearly outweigh purely material ones. Seen in this light, India presents a curious paradox. It is, after all, a society known for its strong family bonds and close-knit communities, precisely the kind of social fabric that should nurture happiness. However, the reality is more complicated. Families can be supportive, but they can also be hierarchical. Community life can offer belonging, but sometimes at the cost of personal freedom. For many young Indians, key life decisions, from education and careers to marriage, are shaped less by individual choice and more by social expectation. As a result, people may be surrounded by others, and yet not always feel understood or emotionally affirmed.

This gap between social structure and emotional experience is reflected in another troubling trend: India’s growing mental health burden. Various national surveys indicate that nearly one in seven Indians faces some form of mental health challenge, yet access to care remains limited. When emotional well-being is neglected at this scale, it inevitably drags down how people evaluate their lives.

This brings us to another crucial, but often ignored, factor: trust. Happiness reports consistently show that societies with higher levels of interpersonal and institutional trust tend to report greater life satisfaction. Trust reduces everyday friction; it allows people to feel secure in their interactions, confident in public systems, and hopeful about the future. In India, however, trust is often uneven. Experiences of bureaucratic hurdles, perceptions of opacity, and increasing social polarisation can erode this sense of confidence. In fact, India’s relatively low ranking, 116, is frequently explained by deficits in key areas such as social support, perceived freedom to make life choices, and trust in institutions. These factors weigh as heavily as income in determining happiness.

Taken together, these trends point to a deeper issue. India today is a society full of aspiration but not always one that provides assurance. People are encouraged to dream big but are not always given the emotional, social, or institutional support needed to feel secure in those dreams. The fact that India’s happiness score has improved only marginally, rising just two spots to 116, suggests that economic momentum alone is not translating into meaningful gains in life satisfaction.

Unsurprisingly, this gap is also reflected in policy priorities. India’s development model has focused heavily on the material: roads, digital infrastructure, and welfare delivery systems. These are undoubtedly important and have brought real benefits. However, the less visible dimensions of well-being, such as mental health, work-life balance, social isolation, and the quality of public spaces, remain under-addressed. For instance, even as conversations around mental health have increased, access to care is still limited, and stigma continues to persist. Similarly, cities are expanding rapidly, but not always in ways that foster community interaction or a sense of belonging.

So, the challenge for India is not to abandon growth, but to rethink its purpose: placing well-being, mental health, and human dignity at the centre of policy. Happiness cannot be imposed from above, but it can be enabled through humane workplaces, responsive institutions, and social norms that respect individual choice. Ultimately, it must be remembered that people are happiest not when they have the most, but when they

feel secure, valued, and in control of their lives.

P. John J. Kennedy is former professor and dean, Christ University, Bengaluru