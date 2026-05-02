Voting begins at 15 booths of 2 South 24 Parganas Assembly constituencies in Bengal

Voting began at 15 booths in two Assembly constituencies of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal at 7am on Saturday, a day after the Election Commission of India issued a repoll order citing reports of electoral malpractices, an official said.

The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour.

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Polling in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

Voting will continue till 6pm, the official said.

EC’s repoll order was based on "material circumstances" and reports from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies, the elections watchdog said.

The order came hours after the BJP alleged electoral malpractices in certain polling stations of both the Assembly seats under the Dimanod Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The EC had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.

The Election Commission will decide on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency on Saturday.

The West Bengal Assembly elections were held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, amid high security arrangements. While minor isolated incidents were reported on poll days, the state witnessed largely violence-free polls for the first time in decades, with no deaths reported.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.