Letters to the editor: King Charles' rejoinder to Trump demonstrates diplomacy need not be loud to be effective

King’s speech

Sir — Royal visits are usually conducted with impeccable precision and propriety, and King Charles III’s visit to the United States of America was expected to embody the very best of British decorum. But the British monarch navigated tricky diplomatic waters with remarkable tact. In a subtle but pointed rejoinder to Donald Trump’s earlier claim that, without America, Europe would be speaking German, Charles quipped at the State dinner, in the presence of the US president, that, without the British, America itself might be speaking French. The exchange demonstrated that diplomacy need not be loud to be effective. Rebuttals can be understated and delivered without descending into confrontation — an art that Trump would do well to learn.

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Sugato Sinha,

Birmingham, UK

Way behind

Sir — In the article, “Change for the worse” (April 29), Sushant Singh rightly pointed out India’s structural weaknesses, especially in terms of economic power vis-à-vis China. China has outpaced India in every sphere — from manufacturing and infrastructure development to global supply chains. The Narendra Modi government has failed to undertake any distinctive long-term strategic investment initiative on the scale witnessed in China. The regime’s rhetoric about self-reliance overshadows substantive policy action. Its incentive schemes appear to have facilitated the assemblage of components imported from China rather than fostering indigenous production.

India’s trade deficit with China, amounting to nearly $100 billion, is indicative of this imbalance. Modi remains more invested in domestic political positioning than in pursuing the kind of visionary planning required for India to emerge as a serious economic and technological competitor to China.

Hemanta Sasmal,

Howrah

Dignity denied

Sir — The heart-rending sight of a tribal man carrying the remains of his deceased sister in pursuit of a death claim settlement in Odisha exposes the glaring gaps in India’s banking system (“Skeleton walk bares banking blues”, April 29). Banks and other government offices are notorious for burdening underprivileged citizens with complex jargon, overcomplicated paperwork, and little assistance. Their concerns are often met with delay and indifference, forcing them into dehumanising situations. The government must make citizen-centric services simpler to ensure equitable access and dignity for all.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — A man in Odisha, Jeetu Munda, exhumed his sister’s remains from her grave and carried her skeleton to the bank in a bid to withdraw the money deposited in her name. Apparently illiterate and unaware of legal procedures relating to nominees or heirs, Munda failed to understand the formalities required to access the account. It is a failure on the part of the bank officials to explain the process to him.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Fragile truce

Sir — That the ceasefire between the United States of America and Iran still holds, albeit precariously, is good news. Both the US and Iran remain entrenched in their positions. However, Iran’s latest proposal that it will reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts the blockade and ends the war is worth serious consideration.

The American blockade of Iranian ports has severely constrained Iran’s oil exports. The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up oil and gas prices, hurting the world economy. The US should, therefore, consider postponing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme. Decoupling the immediate conflict from the nuclear question could create space for progress.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Iran’s recent meme offensive against the US points to a troubling new frontier in digital influence: ‘slopaganda’. Unlike traditional propaganda, which depends on carefully constructed narratives, slopaganda thrives on the chaotic spread of memes amplified by algorithms. Its implications are serious. Slopaganda complicates dialogue, eroding trust and normalising ridicule. When one State weaponises humour and satire to undermine another, it breeds resentment and shrinks the space for negotiation.

O. Prasada Rao,

Hyderabad

Muted masses

Sir — T.M. Krishna’s article, “Docile cocoon” (April 24), rightly laments society’s reluctance to protest against blatant violations of norms by those in power. However, it overlooks the fact that many citizens often feel trapped between political wrongdoing and the fear of retaliation from strongmen sheltered by political patronage. Silence, for them, becomes a matter of self-preservation. People’s muted reaction to the prime minister’s national address following the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament must be viewed in this context.

Ardhendu Chatterjee,

Durgapur

Sir — T.M. Krishna makes an important point: in a democracy, it is not enough for questions to be asked; they must also matter. The shift in public attitudes is worrying. We seem willing to accept incomplete answers. We have accepted the fact that not every important question will be addressed by our leaders. This is what the author describes as a “docile cocoon” — a space that feels comfortable but quietly weakens the spirit of questioning.

Aloke Kumar Mookherjee,

North 24 Parganas

Potent force

Sir — May 1 marks International Workers’ Day, a tribute to the struggles of workers across the world. In India, persistent concerns over workers’ rights, fair wages and safe working conditions make the observance especially significant.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai