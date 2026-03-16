Letters to the Editor: Vanishing birdsong and urban noise in Kolkata

Silenced chirps

Sir — Once, the chirp of sparrows announced the morning from the balcony long before the kettle whistled. Today, dawn arrives under a barrage of engines, drilling and the clang of new construction. Bengal took part in India’s fourth Dawn Chorus Day, with birders recording early morning vocalisation of birds across various birding hot spots. But how does one record birdsong when the city rarely falls silent? In many neighbourhoods, the first sounds of daybreak are buses revving and concrete mixers grinding, not bulbuls or tailorbirds. Citizen science depends on listening carefully, but our urban soundscape leaves little room for that.

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A.K. Sen,

Calcutta

Empty promises

Sir — The prime minister’s campaign speech in Calcutta raises concerns (“PM pep talk, punishment threat”, Mar 15). Narendra Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of creating “maha jungle raj” and protecting criminals. Strong criticism of state governments is part of politics. Yet, the Bharatiya Janata Party controls the Union government and several Central agencies. Persistent accusations of criminality without transparent investigation risk turning serious issues such as corruption into campaign rhetoric. Citizens deserve clear evidence, legal accountability, and institutional integrity rather than political theatre during election season.

Abhijit Roy,

Calcutta

Sir — Political speeches before elections deserve careful scrutiny. Narendra Modi used the Brigade Parade Ground rally to claim that infiltration has changed West Bengal’s demography and that Hindus are being made a minority. Such statements carry serious consequences in a diverse society, especially when stated without evidence. The BJP has repeatedly used similar language. The debate should focus on governance, employment, education, and healthcare rather than narratives that deepen religious suspicion.

Santa Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta

Sir — Concern about electoral rolls deserves balanced and serious discussion. Narendra Modi defended the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists and suggested that Opposition parties fear removal of illegal voters. Electoral revisions can strengthen democracy when conducted transparently. However past exercises in several states have also removed genuine voters due to documentation gaps. The BJP should support independent monitoring of the process. The prime minister’s speech treated criticism as political sabotage. Electoral integrity requires openness to scrutiny rather than dismissal of legitimate concerns.

Ritodrish Mandal,

Calcutta

Sir — The BJP often speaks about development under the slogan Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. But in state after state, such promises never materialise in reality. Voters need concrete plans on industry revival, agricultural pricing, and employment within West Bengal. Migration of young workers has many causes including national economic conditions. The prime minister should present measurable commitments instead of broad promises that he never seems to keep.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Sir — The prime minister criticised the West Bengal government for not implementing Central welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Policy disagreements between Union and state governments are common in federal systems. Past experience in other states shows that administrative disputes often continue even after political change.

Md. Alam,

Mumbai

Sir — References to crime against women deserve careful handling. Narendra Modi invoked incidents such as the R.G. Kar rape and murder while criticising the West Bengal government. Violence against women remains a national crisis. Official data from the National Crime Records Bureau show serious cases across many states, including those governed by the BJP. Political speeches that isolate one state create a misleading picture.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — Political confrontation in Calcutta on the BJP’s rally day should worry every citizen. Clashes between supporters of the BJP and the TMC left several people injured near the Brigade Parade Ground. Campaign language influences behaviour on the ground. Narendra Modi’s speech used aggressive phrases about settling accounts with opponents. Leaders at the national level carry special responsibility. Democratic competition requires restraint in public messaging so that party workers do not treat elections as physical conflict.

Shiuli Biswas,

Calcutta

Sir — Historical symbols often appear in political rallies. Narendra Modi spoke about Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and Rabindranath Tagore during his Calcutta speech while his party ran amok and violated their ideas of pluralism, human dignity, and social reform. Does the prime minister have an explanation for that?

D. Sinha,

Calcutta