Iran ready to share ‘experiences of America's defeat’ with Asian partners, minister says

Tehran is ready to share its defensive weapons capabilities with "independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)", Iran’s deputy defence minister Reza Talaei-Nik said on Tuesday, according to that country’s state media.

Iran fought a war with the United States and Israel from late February to early April, during which it launched waves of drones and missiles aimed at US bases across the region as well as Israeli sites, while also intermittently shooting down US aerial targets over its airspace, primarily drones.

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"We are ready to share the experiences of America's defeat with other members of the organisation," Talaei-Nik said during a meeting of SCO defence ministers held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek.

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The Iranian official recently held talks with Russian and Belarusian defence personnel, with Moscow and Minsk stressing their will to continue cooperation with Tehran.

The war is on hold following a ceasefire announced earlier this month, but efforts to resolve the two-month conflict have stalled.