Netflix unveils ‘Enola Holmes 3’ first look, locks July release date

Netflix on Monday dropped first-look images of Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge and others from the upcoming third instalment of Enola Holmes, slated to hit Netflix on July 1.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before. ENOLA HOLMES 3 premieres July 1.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Enola is stepping into a version of herself that “feels much more defined but still evolving,” Brown said in a statement to Tudum. “She’s built something for herself, which is amazing, but she’s also questioning what she wants next. I think that’s something so many people can relate to. There’s this pressure of, ‘Ok, I’ve achieved this…but who am I now?’” she added.

“I’ve grown up alongside her, so exploring those themes felt really personal. It’s about balancing independence with love, ambition with vulnerability, and figuring out what parts of yourself you want to hold onto versus what you’re ready to let change. That felt really honest to play,” the actress further explained.

Several familiar faces are set to return for the third film, including Sherlock (Henry Cavill), Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), Watson (Himesh Patel), and Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster).

The film franchise began in 2020 with Harry Bradbeer-directed Enola Holmes, featuring Brown as the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. A sequel, Enola Holmes 2, also starring Brown in the titular role, was released on Netflix in 2022.