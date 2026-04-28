Tribunal clears 1,468 voters to cast ballots in Bengal Assembly poll Phase 2 on April 29

A total of 1,468 people whose names were restored to the West Bengal electoral rolls after tribunal orders linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process will be eligible to vote in the second and final phase of the Bengal Assembly elections on April 29, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission, voters whose names appear in the supplementary roll can verify their details by entering their EPIC number on the EC website.

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"Electors whose appeals were disposed of by the appellate tribunals till April 27 have been included in a supplementary roll, and they will be able to vote in the second phase," the EC official told PTI.

The second phase of polling will be held across 142 constituencies in seven districts of West Bengal.

The Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to publish a supplementary electoral roll to include voters whose appeals against the deletion of their names during the Special Intensive Revision exercise were accepted by the appellate tribunals.

Earlier, 139 tribunal-cleared voters were added to the electoral list before the first phase of Assembly elections held on April 23.

"The effort is aimed at ensuring that every eligible elector gets the opportunity to exercise their right to vote," another official said.