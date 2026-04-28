ED attaches Rs 3,034-crore worth assets in probe against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth Rs 3,034 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering probe against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) companies, sources said.

The sources said the attached properties belong to Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (R-Infra). These include a flat in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra, some land parcels in Sanand (Ahmedabad) and 7.71 crore shares of R-Infra, among others.

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The central agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets.

According to sources, the total attachment of properties in the cases against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group now stands at Rs 19,344 crore. The Group is being investigated by the ED on charges of bank fraud and diversion of funds.

Ambani Group companies are also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Recently, on April 20, the CBI arrested two senior executives of an Anil Ambani group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM) — Anil Kalya and D Vishwanath.

Both of them were remanded in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 11,000 crore bank loan fraud involving RHFL and RCFL.

According to PTI, the court noted that email-based digital evidence indicates the duo’s role in allegedly siphoning loan funds to shell companies controlled by the group, with funds often disbursed and turning NPAs the same day, while also recording the defence’s claim that decisions were directed by top management.

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure however clarified that both of the two former executives have had no association with the Group since 2019.

Before this on April 16, the Supreme Court dismissed Anil Ambani’s three separate pleas, challenging the Bombay High Court order that allowed the proceedings, initiated by banks against him and Reliance Communications to classify their bank accounts as fraud, to continue.