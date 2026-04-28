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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

SP chief attacks Yogi govt over stray dogs in BHU campus, ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit

'If you cannot transform it into a 'Kyoto,' at least make it dog-free ('kukurmukt')' said Yadav; He was apparently referring to an agreement signed in 2014 to develop Varanasi by using the experience of the Japanese city Kyoto

PTI Published 28.04.26, 02:00 PM
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 27, 2026.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 27, 2026. PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday shared pictures of stray dogs roaming inside the Sir Sunderlal Hospital (SSH-BHU) and took a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath government, saying if "you cannot transform Varanasi into Kyoto, at least make it dog-free".

His remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi beginning Tuesday.

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Sharing the photographs on his X handle, the former chief minister said, "If you cannot transform it into a 'Kyoto,' at least make it dog-free ('kukurmukt'). At the very least, please ensure the improvement of the main hospital in the prime (minister's) parliamentary constituency".

Yadav was apparently referring to an agreement signed in 2014 to develop Varanasi by using the experience of the Japanese city Kyoto. The MoU provided for cooperation in heritage conservation, city modernisation and cooperation in the fields of art, culture and academics.

Referring to the BJP's 'Double Engine' slogan, Yadav questioned whether there is any clash between the state and the central leadership.

"And if there is no collision within the 'Double Engine', then speak to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, properly inquire the well-being of the UP's health minister, arrange for a full medical check-up and appropriate treatment to address his current deplorable state and send him home to rest forever. In other words, grant him a permanent leave from his ministerial duties," Yadav said in a veiled message to the prime minister.

"Could it be that this is some sort of 'double ploy' by the 'double engine' while they clash amongst themselves, aimed at tarnishing your reputation?" the SP chief added.

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