Rain and thunderstorms likely across Kolkata on Bengal Assembly poll day

Voters stepping out on April 29 for the West Bengal Assembly elections may have to contend with spells of rain and thunderstorms across Kolkata and south Bengal, according to the latest weather forecast by IMD.

The Met office has indicated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places through the day across districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

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The widespread nature of the forecast suggests that intermittent showers could coincide with polling hours in several constituencies.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph in some districts, along with lightning. Heavy rainfall ranging between 7cm and 11cm is also likely at isolated places, particularly in parts of Hooghly and West Midnapore, raising the possibility of brief waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The forecast also points to a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days, which may offer some respite from the prevailing heat but could be offset by high humidity.

Officials have advised caution during thunderstorms, especially in open areas and near vulnerable structures. With weather conditions remaining unsettled through the day, authorities may need to factor in brief disruptions even as polling proceeds across the state.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kolkata received light to moderate rain along with lightning and gusty winds of around 30 to 40 kmph.