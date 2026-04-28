Letters to the editor: Can subsidising first dates reverse the crisis of an ageing population?

Sponsored romance

Sir — It is remarkable that while housing becomes unaffordable and childcare remains a luxury, governments have decided that subsidising first dates is the solution to reverse the crisis of an ageing population. Japan’s Kochi prefecture now offers subsidies for dating apps and matchmaking services, proving that romance has officially entered the State budget statement. One imagines dinner bills being submitted for reimbursement and heartbreak being classified for tax breaks. If work stress, low wages and loneliness are driving people away from marriage, surely a State-sponsored swipe right will solve it. Romance, it seems, now requires both chemistry and a budget approval from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshni Sen,

Calcutta

Close shave

Sir — The shooting at the White House Corres­pondents’ Dinner where the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was present recalls the other assassinations and attempts on the lives of erstwhile American leaders (“Once again, a gunman gets close to Trump”, April 27). Such incidents highlight the US’s long history of political violence. Trump had already survived two alleged assassination attempts in 2024. This latest attack raises fresh concerns about political security and America’s destructive gun culture.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — Donald Trump has allegedly escaped a third attempt on his life. But these repeated shootings seem more like warnings than assassination attempts. His aggressive interference in global affairs has caused hardship and economic damage in many countries. A gunman entering a high-security banquet hall attended by the president of a superpower sends a strong message to leaders driven by greed and control. Those who seek total domination must remember that power is never permanent.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

Sir — The US president’s close shave shows that not only does he not command global respect but he is also losing popularity within America. Through unnecessary military entanglements, especially in Iran, America risks losing both global trust and domestic confidence under the leadership of Trump.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Astute chronicler

Sir — The passing of India’s ace photographer, Raghu Rai, has created a void in world photography (“Visual chronicler Rai no more”, April 27). Perhaps no other photographer captured India with such vibrancy, energy and stillness. His snapshots of Indian life remain among the finest works of the post-Independence era. Whether photographing legends like Indira Gandhi, Dalai Lama and Satyajit Ray, or rivers, ghats and street life, every frame told a story. His haunting image, Burial of an Unknown Child, from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy remains unforgettable.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur

Sir — The iconic photojournalist, Raghu Rai, passed away at the age of 83. Born in Punjab, now in Pakistan, he first studied civil engineering before turning to photography. For six decades, his lens captured the soul of India. His photographs reflected India’s social evolution after Independence and inspired younger generations to take up photography. He will be remembered as a master of light, shade and human emotions.

Santi Pramanick,

Howrah

Sir — Raghu Rai immortalised Bengal’s luminaries through his photography, especially Satyajit Ray — whom he fondly called Dadu. His portraits of Ray and Mother Teresa form the heart of his Bengal oeuvre. He photographed Mother Teresa for nearly five decades and was present at her canonisation at the Vatican. He went on to portray India in all its social, cultural and economic complexities.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Criminal waste

Sir — Global food wastage remains alarming, with nearly 19% of food produced wasted annually by households, food services and retail (“Profligate”, April 27). This poses serious environmental, economic and social damage while worsening climate change and food insecurity. Campaigns led by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization aim to halve food waste by 2030. However, poor infrastructure and weak grassroots action, especially in India, remain major barriers. Better cold-chain systems and stronger community awareness are urgently needed.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Poorly treated

Sir — The article, “Under­valued work” (April 25), by Biju Dharmapalan reflects the harsh reality faced by PhD holders. Many research scholars suffer exploitation, excessive workloads and a lack of basic respect in academic institutions. Higher qualifications have become a burden rather than an advantage. Scholars also need humane working conditions, proper leave, fixed working hours and dignity at the workplace. Respect for doctoral scholars must become a basic institutional responsibility.

Ananda Dulal Ghosh,

Howrah

Sir — The degrading treatment of PhD scholars in many institutions is disturbing. Spaces meant to nurture intellect often become spaces for humiliation and exploitation. Supervisors have no right to assign personal errands under the guise of training. Scholars deserve leave, workplace amenities, defined working hours and respectful conduct. Strong grievance redressal systems and psychological support are essential. Protecting young researchers is not merely an institutional duty; it is an investment in India’s intellectual future.

Mounam Chattopadhyay,

Calcutta