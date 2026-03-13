Letters to the editor: ‘King of the World’ statue near US Capitol satirizes Trump-Epstein ties

Statue story

Sir — A statue titled ‘King of the World’, showing Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein recreating the iconic bow pose from Titanic, has appeared near the United States Capitol. It is a satirisation of Trump’s past relationship with his former financier. The plaque offers a biting comparison. The tragic love story of Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketching. The bond between Trump and Epstein, too, rested on similar indulgences. It remains to be seen whether Trump, cast as Jack in the statue, survives the impending disaster following the release of the Epstein Files.

Aindrila Majhi,

Calcutta

Dignified death

Sir — The Supreme Court recently allowed passive euthanasia in the case of Harish Rana, who has been in a vegetative state since 2013. Passive euthanasia involves withdrawing life support when recovery is impossible, unlike active euthanasia, where a lethal dose is administered — a practice that remains illegal in India. Despite the possibility of misuse, the ruling is humane and acknowledges the importance of dignity in death.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — The apex court’s decision to allow passive euthanasia for the 32-year-old, Harish Rana, is a welcome step although it perhaps came later than it should have. At least now the patient has been allowed to die with dignity instead of prolonging his suffering. The court rightly observed that if a person has the right to “live with dignity” as per constitutional provisions, he or she has an equal right to “die with dignity”.

Rana’s case inevitably brings to mind the tragic case of Aruna Shanbaug, who remained in a vegetative state for 42 years until she died in 2015. A plea for the withdrawal of Shanbaug’s life support was declined by the court in that instance. It was only in 2018 that the Supreme Court framed extensive guidelines permitting passive euthanasia. For families, requesting passive euthanasia is never easy. But in circumstances where recovery is impossible, they are left with no other choice. Rana’s case could become a significant precedent.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Sir — The permission for passive euthanasia for Harish Rana marks an

important shift in focus — from mere biological survival to the preservation of human dignity. The decision to allow passive euthanasia through the withdrawal of clinically-assisted nutrition and hydration is based on the legal framework laid down in the 2018 Common Cause judgment.

India faces a growing dilemma. Studies indicate that a large proportion of doctors and legal experts support the right to refuse futile medical treatment. However, cumbersome procedures — such as dual medical board approvals required for passive euthanasia — often prolong suffering and delay closure for families. Countries such as the Netherlands report assisted dying accounting for about 4% of all deaths. While India has adopted a more cautious approach, simplifying procedures for living wills and end-of-life decisions remains essential.

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka

Sir — Harish Rana, a 32-year-old, suffered a severe brain injury in a fall

in 2013. He has remained in a permanent vegetative state for over a decade. Despite years of treatment, his condition showed no improvement. This may well be the first instance where the Supreme Court has issued such a direction in an individual case following its landmark 2018 ruling permitting passive euthanasia.

While some countries allow active euthanasia, India prohibits it under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita where such an act could amount to murder or culpable homicide. In Rana’s case, the family sought a compassionate end to his suffering within the legal and ethical framework. The judgment should bring closure to both the patient and his family.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — Though passive euthanasia was recognised by the Supreme Court in its 2018 Common Cause ruling, its implementation continues to face socio-cultural resistance and bureaucratic hurdles. The court modified the guidelines for passive euthanasia in 2023 to streamline the process in line with global practices.

Yet implementation remains far from ideal. Institutional reforms ensuring accountability are essential. Steps such as a national digital registry for living wills and hospital-level ethics committees could help streamline decision-making and reduce delays in end-of-life cases.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Down to earth

Sir — The news of the cricketer, Shivam Dube, travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai by train on a third-AC ticket soon after the national cricket team won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has earned admiration. Unable to secure flight tickets, Dube chose to travel by train with his family despite the risk of being recognised and mobbed by fans. In an era when celebrity lifestyles appear distant from everyday life, such gestures remind us that true greatness lies in simplicity.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur