Cash-for-query case: Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order on sanction for CBI to try Mahua Moitra

The cash-for-query case pertains to the allegation that Moitra asked questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from a businessman

PTI Published 13.03.26, 12:42 PM
TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, February 13, 2026.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, February 13, 2026. PTI picture

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a part of the December 2025 order of the Delhi High Court permitting the Lokpal to consider granting sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to Moitra, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and BJP MP and complainant Nishikant Dubey on the Lokpal's plea against the high court order.

On December 19, 2025, the high court had set aside an order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam.

"The learned Lokpal is requested to accord its consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act, strictly in accordance with provisions thereof as construed hereinabove, within a period of one month from today," the high court had said in para 89 of that judgement.

The CJI-led bench stayed the para 89 of the high court judgement while issuing notices on a batch of pleas related to power and procedures enumerated under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act.

The cash-for-query case pertains to the allegation that Moitra asked questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from a businessman.

The high court verdict had come on a plea by Moitra challenging the November 12, 2025, order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file the chargesheet against her.

The Lokpal then moved the apex court after the high court set aside its order.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

