With one week to go for release, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ grosses over Rs 50-crore globally in pre-sales

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller is set to hit theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for March 18

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.03.26, 01:10 PM
Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar 2’ File Photo

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is slated for one of the biggest openings for a Bollywood film in recent years, with strong advance bookings both in India and overseas ahead of its March 19 release.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film’s paid preview shows have already recorded a gross of Rs 19.01 crore gross (Rs 24.2 crore gross with blocked seats) in advance bookings across India.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller sequel has sold 3,56,817 tickets across 8,371 shows nationwide for its paid preview screenings. The Hindi 2D format is the primary driver of sales, contributing Rs 18.51 crore gross with an average ticket price of Rs 414.

Multiplex operator PVR INOX has reported strong demand for the film’s preview screenings. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR INOX, told Variety that the film is designed for the specific scale and emotion that only a theatrical experience can provide.

“Films like Dhurandhar: The Revenge are made for the scale, sound and emotion that only cinemas can deliver,” Dutta said, adding that the response has been phenomenal and that the chain has expanded the film’s screening network to accommodate the demand.

Dutta confirmed that PVR INOX alone has already accounted for more than 1,50,000 advance tickets for the preview shows.

Internationally, the film is also performing strongly in advance sales. The spy action thriller has recorded pre-sales of around USD 3 million in North America for its opening weekend, with a week still remaining before release.

Overall overseas pre-sales for the opening weekend are estimated at around Rs 35 crore gross, including roughly Rs 27 crore gross from North America alone. Combined with the domestic bookings, the film’s worldwide advance sales have already crossed Rs 56 crore gross ahead of release.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has overtaken the record previously held by Stree 2 to become the top Bollywood film for paid preview show collections. It remains to be seen whether the film can surpass the all-time Indian record for paid previews held by They Call Him OG.

Backed by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

