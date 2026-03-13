‘Children are choking’: Deepika Padukone flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI levels

Deepika Padukone has raised concerns about declining air quality in Mumbai, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to address the issue as the city continues to face a prolonged heatwave and worsening pollution levels.

Deepika took to Instagram Story to share a hazy view of the city and tagged the civic authority and the BMC Public Health Department. In the caption, she wrote, “This city (& its children) are choking! How is this okay? @bmc @mybmchealth help”.

Instagram

Air quality in Mumbai has deteriorated significantly over the past year, with several monitoring stations reporting Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the “poor” and “very poor” ranges.

As per media reports, the AQI in Mumbai hovered between 230 to 250 in February 2026. In some areas like Bandra Kurla Complex, Ghatkopar and Mulund, the AQI levels climbed to around 290, nearing the “severe” bracket.

Construction-related dust remains one of the key drivers behind the city’s pollution levels.In January 2026, the BMC informed the Bombay High Court that 1,954 construction projects are currently underway across the city and that authorities have initiated action against sites that fail to follow pollution control guidelines.

According to the civic body, construction sites that did not install sensor-based air quality monitoring systems after January 15, 2026, were served Stop Work Notices. Following the compliance deadline, approximately 662 sites received notices for failing to follow the court-mandated directions.

On the work front, Deepika is set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film is slated for release in December 2026. The project also features Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan and Saurabh Shukla.

She also has Atlee’s upcoming project AA22XA6, starring Allu Arjun, in the pipeline.