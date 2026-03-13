Arm up: Editorial on India’s defence strategy and surging arms imports

As the United States of America and Israel wage their latest war against Iran, the role of hard — military — power in determining what a country can and cannot do is on sharp display. For India, it is therefore natural to want to also bolster its military capabilities. The latest report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute suggests that India is doing just that: it retains its position as the world's second-largest importer of arms. At a time when multiple, overlapping wars in the Middle East, Europe and North Africa are tearing the world apart, and when international law and rules appear increasingly impotent, it is incumbent on every country to do all that it can to strengthen its defences and its deterrent capabilities. The Indian government, to its credit, has also significantly diversified the sources from which it purchases arms and weapons platforms. While its traditional inventory remains heavily dependant on Russia for maintenance and spares, Israel, the US, France and other European nations have emerged as major military suppliers to India in recent years. That varied portfolio allows India to negotiate better deals, and gives it some buffer against occasions when a country may try to tie weapons sales to other political or economic agendas.

Yet India's surging weapons imports also raise questions about the country's Make in India campaign and underscores the risks that New Delhi may confront in an era where conflicts are only growing. Most of India's major weapons suppliers, including Russia and France, have now agreed to manufacture at least parts of platforms in India. But the pace of technology transfer remains slow, and those joint initiatives are yet to produce an exportable weapon of a calibre similar to the BrahMos, which India and Russia make together. The new war in the Middle East is also showing up strains on weapons supply chains. The US is having to choose between helping Ukraine and Europe face off against Russia and its own war on Iran. Questions linger over whether the US and its Gulf allies have enough interceptors to keep pace with the seemingly endless barrage of missiles that Iran is firing. What if India desperately needs to import a platform that is in short supply at that moment? Ultimately, in a world where each country is on its own, India must build domestic defence manufacturing capacities further. India cannot trust anyone else on its security.