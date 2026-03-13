Attack on MT Safesea Vishnu ‘deliberate and calculated’; shipping lanes cannot become battle zones, says company chief

The attack on the US-owned crude oil tanker MT Safesea Vishnu that killed an Indian crew member appears to have been “deliberate and calculated”, the head of the vessel’s operating company said, warning that the incident should serve as a wake-up call that commercial shipping lanes must not become battle zones.

Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group SV Anchan said the March 11 strike near Iraq’s Basra exposed the growing risks faced by merchant seafarers amid geopolitical tensions.

"The devastating attack on MT Safesea Vishnu is a stark reminder that the world’s merchant seafarers are increasingly being exposed to the dangers of geopolitical conflict,” Anchan told PTI in a statement Thursday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port near Basra by an Iranian “suicide” boat. One Indian crew member, described as among the vessel’s senior seafarers, was killed in the incident.

"From our initial assessment after speaking to the surviving crew members, the attack appears to have been deliberate and calculated. Two unmanned boats with explosives rammed into the port side of the vessels. This speaks about the extremists’ mindsets of the Iranian regime," the statement said.

Recounting the incident, Anchan said the crew came under attack late on March 11 while the tanker was anchored and conducting routine ship-to-ship loading operations involving about 53,000 metric tonnes of naphtha.

"At anchorage, with the vessel in a laden condition, evacuation options were severely limited. When the explosion and resulting fire engulfed the port side of the vessel, the crew had only moments to react,” he said.

He added that lowering lifeboats on the port side became impossible due to fire and damage, while cargo operations on the starboard side further restricted escape routes.

"In those terrifying moments, all 28 crew members were forced to jump into the water to escape the burning vessel. Their courage and instinct for survival saved lives,” Anchan said.

Despite rescue efforts by the Iraqi Coast Guard and local authorities, one seafarer could not be saved.

"Despite being recovered from the water and receiving immediate medical attention, including CPR from the responding teams, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

The company stressed that the incident highlights broader risks faced by the global shipping industry.

“How long will the world allow merchant seafarers to be caught in the crossfire of regional conflicts?" "The global shipping industry carries more than 90 per cent of world trade. Every nation depends on it. Every economy relies on the uninterrupted movement of energy, food, and essential goods across the seas. Yet the people who make this system work — the seafarers themselves — are increasingly being placed at risk,” it said.

"But they should never be expected to risk their lives because of wars they have nothing to do with. The attack on MT Safesea Vishnu must serve as a wake-up call for governments, maritime authorities, and the international community. Commercial shipping lanes cannot become battle zones. Merchant vessels cannot become targets. And the lives of seafarers must never be treated as collateral damage," it said.

The remaining 27 crew members are safe and receiving assistance from the Embassy of India in Iraq, which is coordinating their repatriation.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Baghdad said it is in contact with Iraqi authorities and the rescued sailors. “Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member,” it said.

Anchan also welcomed the "strong statement” by the Government of India condemning the attack and acknowledged support from the Consulate General of India in New York and authorities in Bahrain.

“The support extended by the Iraqi administration and emergency responders deserves recognition and gratitude. Without their intervention, the number of casualties could have been far greater,” Anchan said.

The tanker, built in 2007 and sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, is reported to be listing to port while a specialised salvage team works to stabilise the vessel and ensure environmental safety in the Gulf.

Describing seafarers as “silent soldiers” of global commerce, Anchan said, “these men and women are not soldiers. They are not part of any military campaign. They are professionals who keep global trade moving — transporting the energy, food, and goods that sustain economies and societies around the world.”