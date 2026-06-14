Letters to the editor: England football team left searching for boots and a World Cup trophy

Magic boots

Sir — Shoes can make or break destinies — just ask Cinderella or Dorothy from Kansas. Now the English football team has had their match boots stolen before their first practise session. England have spent decades searching for the trophy — they have not lifted the World Cup since 1966 — and now they have been left sear­ching for their footwear. But the thieves may soon dis­cover an unfortunate truth: Jude Bellingham’s or Harry Kane’s boots do not come with their talent. If only footballing ability could be transferred with footwear, the thieves would be rich indeed.

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Kamal Sen,

Calcutta

Tragedy recalled

Sir — The first anniversary of the Air India AI-171 crash has highlighted how little clarity families have received about the disaster. A year after 260 people lost their lives, the final investigation report remains pending. Families deserve timely answers about what caused the crash and whether safety failures were involved. Aviation investigations must be thorough but they must also be transparent. Public confidence in air travel depends on accountability, clear communication, and a commitment to learning from tragedy.

Fakrul Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — The stories of families who returned to the Ahmedabad Air India crash site reveal that grief does not end when public attention fades. People such as Gunjankumar Naran Chaudhary and Mukesh Patni continue to live with profound loss. Compensation can provide financial support but it cannot replace loved ones. Authorities should ensure that counselling and long-term assistance remain available to the affected families. Recovery from a disaster extends far beyond the immediate aftermath and requires sustained institutional support.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The absence of a formal national remembrance event for the victims of Air India flight AI-171 raises an important concern. Public memorials acknowledge lives lost and provide comfort to grieving families. The 260 victims were parents, children, spouses, friends and colleagues. Their deaths should remain part of the nation’s collective memory. Annual commemorations would demonstrate respect for those who died and remind institutions of their responsibility to uphold the highest standards of safety. Emergency response systems should include long-term psychological care for survivors and affected families alongside medical treatment and financial assistance.

Arun Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — The debate surrounding the preliminary findings of the AI-171 investigation shows why caution is essential during accident inquiries. Speculation

about pilot actions emerged before investigators reached any final conclusion.

Such assumptions can unfairly affect families and colleagues of those involved. Aviation accidents are

often complex events that require careful examination of technical, operational

and human factors. Public discussion should be guided by verified evidence

rather than incomplete information or media-driven narratives.

S.S. Paul,

Calcutta

Sir — One positive development following the Ahmedabad crash is the proposal to redevelop the damaged medical college campus into healthcare and rehabilitation facilities. A site associated with immense suffering can serve a constructive purpose for future generations. New hospitals, student accommodation and rehabilitation centres would benefit the wider community. Such projects, however, should be accompanied by a permanent memorial so that the victims of the disaster are remembered with dignity and respect.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal